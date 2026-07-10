Butter Lettuce Salad
“Supple butter lettuce, vibrant snap peas and velvety avocado are layered beneath a light buttermilk chive dressing.” — Shea McGee
Ingredients
Serves 6
Buttermilk Chive Dressing
- ½ cup buttermilk
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ cup minced fresh chives
Salad
- 1 head butter lettuce
- ¼ lb. snap peas
- 1 avocado
- 2 tbsp roasted sunflower seeds
Directions
Make Dressing
- In jar or bowl, add buttermilk, sour cream, lemon juice, salt and chives, and whisk to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Make Salad and Assemble
- Gently pull leaves off head of butter lettuce, then wash and pat dry. Arrange leaves in bowl or on platter. Halve snap peas by slicing them down centre seam, then slice avocado. Arrange peas and avocado over lettuce.
- Just before serving, drizzle salad with dressing and sprinkle with sunflower seeds.
Source
Recipes from Around the Table by Shea McGee. ©2026 by Shea McGee. Used by permission of Harper Horizon, a division of HarperCollins Focus, LLC