Lemony Smashed Potatoes
“Crispy yet fluffy, this is the ultimate combination of a fried potato and a mashed potato.” — Shea McGee
Ingredients
Serves 8
- 3 lbs. baby Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1/3 cup kosher salt, plus more for serving
- 1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- 1 lemon
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ cup assorted fresh herbs such as dill, chives, mint, basil or cilantro
Directions
Make Potatoes
- Place 13″ x 18″ sheet pan in oven and preheat to 400°F. Bring large pot of water to a boil, then add potatoes and salt. Boil for 20 to 25 minutes, until potatoes are very tender and give no resistance when pierced with fork. Drain and set aside to cool slightly.
- In small bowl, add Parmigiano- Reggiano. Zest lemon into bowl and mix to combine. Using bottom of glass or measuring cup, gently smash each potato on cutting board.
- Remove preheated pan from oven and drizzle it with half of oil. Set potatoes on pan and coat them with remaining oil.
- Sprinkle Parmigiano-Reggiano and lemon zest all over tops of potatoes and transfer to oven. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until edges and bottoms of potatoes are golden.
- Arrange potatoes on platter. Roughly chop assorted herbs, then sprinkle them over potatoes. Season with salt, to taste, and serve.
Source
Recipes from Around the Table by Shea McGee. ©2026 by Shea McGee. Used by permission of Harper Horizon, a division of HarperCollins Focus, LLC