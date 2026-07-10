Melt-in-your-mouth Salmon with Asparagus
“This succulent salmon is topped with a fragrant compound butter, then gently roasted until it barely flakes apart.” — Shea McGee
Ingredients
Serves 6
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tbsp honey
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 small shallot
- 2 tbsp fresh dill, plus more for serving
- 1″ knob fresh ginger
- 3 lb. slab Atlantic salmon, boneless and skinless
- 1½ lbs. fresh asparagus
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 1 lemon, for serving
Directions
Make Salmon and Asparagus
- Preheat oven to 325°F. In small bowl, add butter and honey. Finely mince garlic, shallot and dill, then grate ginger and add everything to butter. Use metal spoon to stir and mash ingredients into compound butter and set aside.
- Pat salmon dry and place on 13″ x 18″ sheet pan. Nestle asparagus next to salmon — the sheet pan will be very full. Generously season salmon fillet with at least 2 tsp of salt, then use remaining salt to season asparagus. Dollop butter over salmon.
- Bake salmon and asparagus for 25 to 30 minutes, or until internal temperature of salmon reaches 135°F to 140°F. Fish will flake apart effortlessly and look matte across top.
- Remove salmon and asparagus from oven and spread aromatics left behind from melted butter evenly over fish. Transfer salmon and asparagus to platter. There will be a significant amount of butter left behind in the pan, which you can spoon over salmon, if you like. Thinly slice lemon, arrange slices on top of salmon, and serve.
Source
Recipes from Around the Table by Shea McGee. ©2026 by Shea McGee. Used by permission of Harper Horizon, a division of HarperCollins Focus, LLC