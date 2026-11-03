Holiday Mixed Nut Brittle

“The addition of baking soda is what gives a brittle it’s wonderful texture. When adding it into the hot sugar mix, it will have a quick and vigorous reaction. Like when working with any other candy, make sure you are paying close attention and be careful not to touch any of the very hot sugar.” — Michelle Lucas Larving and Miranda Keyes

Ingredients

Serves 12

Canola oil, for brushing

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup water

¼ cup white corn syrup

½ tsp salt

½ cup whole, skin-on almonds, very coarsely chopped

½ cup pecan halves, very coarsely chopped

½ cup whole, dry-roasted hazelnuts, skins removed, very coarsely chopped

2 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

½ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp cocoa nibs

Directions Make Brittle Line baking sheet with baking parchment, then lightly brush with oil and set aside. Pour sugar evenly over bottom of deep, medium, heavy pot that’s fitted with candy thermometer. Without stirring, add water, corn syrup and salt, gently swirling to ensure water has evenly soaked sugar. Set over medium-high heat and cook, without stirring, gently swirling when needed, until temperature reaches 290°F, about 10 minutes. Working quickly, stir in almonds, pecans, hazelnuts and butter with heatproof spatula to combine. (Mixture will seize.) Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until mixture is lightly golden and temperature reaches 300°F, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle over baking soda, immediately stirring to fully combine. Then, scrape onto prepared baking sheet, gently spreading into thin, even layer, ensuring hands don’t touch any of very hot mixture. Immediately top brittle with cocoa nibs and let cool completely for 30 minutes. Break brittle into rough pieces. Store in airtight container, sandwiched between baking parchment, at room temperature for up to a week.