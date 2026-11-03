Crispy Schnitzel Cutlets with Lemon and Capers

“Creamy sauces go well with schnitzel: Try dollops of plain sour cream or yogurt, or mix those with sliced cucumbers, dill, and a pinch of salt to make a simple salad.” — Melissa Clark

Ingredients

Serves 4

1 ¼ to 1½ lbs. cutlets (pork, veal, chicken or turkey), pounded to ¼” thickness

Fine sea/table salt and black pepper

½ cup flour

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

2 large eggs

1½ cups panko or other unseasoned bread crumbs

Neutral oil, such as safflower, grapeseed or avocado

2 tbsp drained capers, patted dry

2 tbsp chopped chives or thinly sliced scallions

1 lemon

Directions Make Schnitzel Season cutlets with ¾ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Set up dredging station in three wide, shallow dishes: In one, mix together flour and cayenne. Put eggs in second dish and beat until combined. Put bread crumbs in third dish. Dip cutlets one by one into flour, then eggs and finally bread crumbs, turning them in each mixture to make sure they are well coated. Place on sheet pan. Take care not to handle meat more than necessary (use tongs or hold it by ends). Line sheet pan with paper towels, set wire rack on top, and have near stove. Pour ⅛”oil into large skillet and heat over medium-high heat until oil sizzles when pinch of bread crumbs is thrown in. Add as many cutlets as comfortably fit in one layer, leaving plenty of room around them. Swirl and tilt pan so that oil cascades over top of cutlet in waves. When bottom is golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes, flip and brown other side, swirling pan. Transfer to wire rack and sprinkle with salt. Repeat with remaining cutlets, adding more oil to pan as needed between batches. Fry Capers and Serve When cutlets are done, line plate with paper towels and have near stove. Return skillet to medium-high heat and add a little more oil as needed to just coat pan, heating it until shimmering. Add capers to pan. Fry until capers are puffed and lightly blistered, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Arrange the schnitzel on a platter. Top with fried capers, chives, and juice of half a lemon;cut remaining half into wedges and serve alongside.

Melissa’s Rules & Variations

Eggplant Schnitzel

Substitute 1½ lbs. eggplant for meat. Slice ¼” thick, put slices in colander, and sprinkle lightly with salt. Let drain for 20 minutes, then pat dry and proceed with recipe.

Tonkatsu

The Japanese iteration of fried cutlets can be made with pork or chicken, and using panko is most traditional. Cook as directed, then serve it with tonkatsu sauce made from mixing together 4 tablespoons each ketchup and Worcestershire sauce and 2 tablespoons each light brown sugar and oyster sauce. Add 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or garlic and ½ teaspoon soy sauce.

Japanese panko will give you an airy, extra-crunchy crust, while unseasoned bread crumbs will yield a fine, even coating.

To keep your fingers from getting caked with schnitzel crumbs while dipping, use one hand to dredge in the dry ingredients (flour/bread crumbs) and the other hand for dipping in the wet ingredients (eggs).

Light, crisp vegetables are perfect companions for hearty schnitzel. Think lemony arugula salad, shaved fennel with dill, or quick-pickled cucumbers.