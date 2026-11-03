Toasted Coconut Snowballs

“To get the confectioners’ sugar to stick, the cookies need to be rolled when warm. The heat will create a glaze that adheres to the cookies. They can also be rolled in confectioners’ sugar for a second time once cooled. This will give you a fluffier finish.” — Michelle Lucas Larving and Miranda Keyes

Ingredients

Serves 32

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

½ tsp salt

1½ cups pecan halves, toasted and cooled completely

¼ cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed

1½ cups confectioners’ sugar, divided, plus extra if desired

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

Seeds from 1 vanilla bean

Directions Make Snowballs Position oven racks in top, centre and bottom thirds of oven. Preheat oven to 325°F and line three baking sheets with baking parchment. Stir flour with cornstarch and salt in medium bowl. Add pecans and brown sugar to food processor and process until pecans are finely ground, up to 15 seconds (do not overmix). Transfer mixture into bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle. Add ½ cup of confectioners’ sugar, butter and vanilla seeds and beat on medium speed until smooth, 1 minute. Scrape down bowl, then add flour mixture and return to medium-low speed just until dough comes together. Scoop 1-tablespoon portions of dough and roll into smooth balls. Arrange on prepared sheets, 2″ apart. Bake in top, centre and bottom thirds of oven, switching top and bottom sheets halfway through, until cookies have fully set but have not yet taken on colour, 18 to 22 minutes. Let cool on sheets for 3 minutes. Sift remaining 1 cup of confectioners’ sugar into shallow dish or plate, then gently roll warm cookies in sugar to fully coat. Transfer to wire racks and let cool completely for 20 minutes. Once cool, reroll in extra confectioners’ sugar, if desired. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.