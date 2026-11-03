Butterscotch Caramels

“Working with hot sugar requires all your attention, so make sure you have the time to focus on the task at hand. These caramels require a large, deep pot even though it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of sugar; the mixture will easily quadruple when adding in the heavy cream. It’s not too complicated or scary, but read through the recipe a few times before you get going to feel ready and organized.” — Michelle Lucas Larving and Miranda Keyes

Ingredients

Serves 48

Butter, for greasing

1¼ cups heavy cream

2 tbsp whisky

Seeds from 1 vanilla bean

3 cups granulated sugar

½ cup water

¼ cup white corn syrup

1 tsp salt

Directions Make Caramels Generously butter 9″ square baking pan and line with baking parchment, overhanging edges on two opposite sides. Place on wire rack and set aside. Combine cream with whisky and vanilla seeds in large measuring cup and set aside. Pour sugar evenly over bottom of deep, large, heavy pot that’s fitted with candy thermometer. Without stirring, add water, corn syrup and salt, gently swirling to ensure water has evenly soaked sugar. Set over medium-high heat and cook, without stirring, gently swirling when needed, until mixture is amber in color, about 15 minutes. Immediately remove from heat to cool burner, then working quickly, carefully pour in cream mixture, stirring with heatproof spatula to combine. (Caramel will vigorously bubble.) Return to medium-highheat and cook, stirring constantly, until temperature reaches 255°F, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat to cool burner and stir constantly until bubbles subside, about 1 minute. Remove thermometer, then very carefully pour caramel into prepared pan, ensuring hands don’t touch any of hot mixture. Let cool completely, about 2 hours. When caramel is cool, let it chill, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Cut sheets of baking parchment into 3 ½” by 5″ rectangles for wrapping and set aside. (Or use pre-cut wrappers.) Using parchment edges, lift caramel out of pan. Slice caramel lengthwise into 6 rows, then crosswise into 4 rows. Slice each rectangle lengthwise in half to make 48 caramels. Wrap individual caramels in parchment rectangles or candy wrappers, twisting ends to seal. Store in airtight container at room temperature for up to three weeks.