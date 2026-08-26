Roasted Cauliflower and Smoked Cheddar Strata
“Serve this cauliflower and cheddar strata with a crisp green salad and a side of bacon. We have endless bakeries in Victoria to choose a great sourdough from, and I used Crust Bakery’s.” — Rebecca Wellman
Ingredients
Serves 68
- 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into small florets
- 2 tbsp + 1 tsp olive oil, divided
- 2 tsp + pinch of kosher salt, divided
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 5 cups chopped day-old sourdough bread, in 1″ cubes
- 2 cups lightly packed hearty greens, such as kale, chard or mustard greens, stemmed and roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 5 large eggs
- 1 3/4 cups whole milk
- 3/4 cup whipping cream
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 1/2 cups shredded smoked cheddar
- 3 tbsp finely chopped soft herbs, such as tarragon, chives and/or basil
- 1 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme leaves
- Butter or olive oil, for greasing
Directions
Make Strata
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line sheet pan with parch¬ment paper.
- Toss cauliflower with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and good grind of pepper. Spread out evenly on prepared sheet pan. Roast until tender and golden at edges, about 25 minutes. Transfer cauliflower to bowl.
- Lower oven’s heat to 350°F.
- Spread bread out onto sheet pan and toast until dry and crisp, tossing once at halfway mark, 8 to 10 minutes total. Set aside to cool. Do not turn oven off.
- Meanwhile, set large frying pan over medium-high heat and add remaining oil. Sauté greens and garlic until tender and wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in pinch of salt. Set aside to cool.
- In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, Dijon, nut¬meg, remaining 1 teaspoon salt and grind of pepper until smooth. Stir in cauliflower, greens, toasted bread cubes, cheese and herbs. Mix gently until everything is evenly coated. Let sit, stirring occasionally until bread is saturated and soft, about 20 minutes.
- Grease 9″ springform pan with thin layer of butter (or olive oil). Set pan on top of sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Pour in cauliflower mixture and press gently into even layer. Bake until puffed, golden and the custard is set with no visible liquid, 60 to 70 minutes. Place under broiler for 3 to 5 minutes to brown top. Let rest 20 minutes before gently releasing springform pan. Slice and serve.
- Source Recipe excerpted from At the Brunch Table by Rebecca Wellman. Reprinted with permission of TouchWood Editions
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