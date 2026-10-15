Haricots Jaunes, BBQ Chanterelles and Blue Cheese
“Mushrooms and blue cheese are freaking good together, and barbecuing the mushrooms brings a classic steak house vibe. A bed of yellow beans in vinaigrette cuts the richness.” — Mon Lapin
Ingredients
Serves 4
Smoked Cider Vinegar (batch)
- 34 fl. oz. cider vinegar
White Chicken Broth (batch)
- 4½ lbs. chicken bones, broken down into small pieces
- 2 celery sticks, cut in half
- 1 carrot, cut in half
- 1 onion, cut in half
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 thyme sprigs
- 2 parsley sprigs
- 6 black peppercorns
- 1 tsp yellow mustard seeds
Mushroom Purée
- 2 oz. beef fat
- 9 oz. white button mushrooms, sliced, and Chanterelle trimmings (see Chanterelles recipe below)
- 1 shallot, sliced
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 2½ fl. oz. white wine
- 2½ fl. oz. White Chicken Broth (see above)
- Sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Yellow Beans
- 1 lb. yellow wax beans
- 1 tsp Smoked Cider Vinegar (see above)
- Salt, to taste
Chanterelles
- 1 tbsp beef fat (reserve leftovers for garnish)
- 3½ oz. button chanterelles, brushed and trimmed (keep trimmings for Mushroom Purée)
- 2 tsp Smoked Cider Vinegar (see above)
- Salt, to taste
To Serve
- As little or as much sheep’s milk blue cheese as you like, cut into thin wedges
- Freshly cracked black pepper
Directions
Make Smoked Cider Vinegar
- You ideally need a smoker — hot or cold. Vinegar needs many rounds of smoking to get desired flavour.
- In nonreactive container, add vinegar and place in smoker. Light wood chips and close door. After about 45 minutes, check that wood chips are still producing smoke, and if not, continue to add them. This will take at least 3 hours of smoking.
- Remove container from smoker and let it sit for 2 minutes. Taste vinegar to see if smoke comes through. If not, return to smoker. Repeat until you’re happy with smokiness.
Make White Chicken Broth
- Preheat oven to 225°F. In large. ovenproof pan, add chicken bones and vegetables, and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Bundle herbs and spices in cheesecloth and add to pan. Skim off impurities from surface. When no more scum is forming, cover pan and transfer to oven overnight, up to 12 hours.
- Strain through fine-mesh sieve into clean heatproof container and discard solids. Cool and refrigerate.
Make Mushroom Purée
- In large pan over high heat, melt beef fat, add sliced mushrooms and trimmings, and cook for 2 minutes. Then, add shallot and garlic, and cook for 1 more minute. Deglaze with white wine and White Chicken Broth and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. In blender, add mushroom mix and blend on high speed until completely smooth. Reserve Mushroom Purée in refrigerator until ready to use.
Blanch Yellow Beans
- Prepare ice bath for beans. Bring medium saucepan of water to a boil. Generously salt water and blanch yellow beans for 1 to 2 minutes — they should still have a bit of bite. Drain beans and transfer to ice bath to stop them cooking further. When cooled, remove beans from ice water and pat dry with paper towels. Keep at room temperature until ready to serve.
Grill Chanterelles
- Prepare charcoal grill. In small pan, melt beef fat and put Chanterelles in small bowl. Pour in melted beef fat and season with salt. Place mushrooms on hot charcoal grill (be careful not to pour contents of bowl onto grill — the flames love beef fat) and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Keep moving Chanterelles around to prevent them burning. Place cooked mushrooms in bowl and season with Smoked Cider Vinegar and salt. Keep in warm place.
Finish and Serve
- In bowl, add Yellow Beans and season with Smoked Cider Vinegar and salt. Cover base of large plate with Mushroom Purée and top with seasoned Yellow Beans, grilled Chanterelles and blue cheese. Add final crack of black pepper and drizzle some leftover hot beef fat from Chanterelles.
- Source Recipes excerpted from The Mon Lapin Cookbook: From Montreal, With Love ©2026 by Marc-Olivier Frappier, Jessica Noël, Vanya Filipovic and Mireille Silcoff. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved
Written By
Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
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