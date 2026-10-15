Strozzapreti with Salt Cod and Zucchini

“The sauce is highly inspired by a dish from Trattoria da Cesare al Casaletto in Rome, one of Marc-Olivier and Vanya’s most cherished places in the world.” — Mon Lapin

Ingredients

Serves 46

Sugo di Baccalà 1 lb. 2 oz. salt cod

3½ fl. oz. olive oil

3½ oz. onions, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 lb. 2 oz. zucchini (courgette), grated on box grater

Large handful basil leaves, plus more for garnish

Salt, to taste Strozzapreti Dough 1 lb. 2 oz. tipo “00” flour, plus extra for dusting

2 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated

2 oz. fine breadcrumbs

7¾ fl. oz. water, at room temperature

1 egg, beaten

Juice ½ lemon

2 oz. Pecorino Romano, finely grated

Directions Prepare Sugo di Baccalà Soak salt cod in fresh cold water in refrigerator for 48 hours, changing water four times to desalt cod. You can ask your fishmonger what the ideal soak time is for baccalà — depending on salt level, it can take less or more time. When fully purged, drain and dice baccalà into 1/2″ cubes. Heat olive oil in deep, large pan over medium-low heat until hot but not smoking. Add onions and smashed garlic cloves and cook gently for 10 minutes, or until onions are fully translucent — you don’t want colouration on onions and garlic for this recipe, as it will bring a bitter taste to the ragù. If alliums start colouring, it’s not the end of the world; just add a few drops of water to your pan to stop caramelization. Once alliums are cooked, add grated zucchini, season lightly with salt and turn heat up to medium-high. Cook zucchini for 5 minutes, then add cubed baccalà to pan and cook for another 10 minutes. At this point, fish should be fully cooked and have released a little bit of water. Turn off heat and add basil. Set aside while cooking the strozzapreti or reserve for following day. Make Strozzapreti In bowl, combine “00” flour, Parmigiano-Reggiano and breadcrumbs. Mix thoroughly, then form well in centre and add water and egg to well. Using fork and working carefully, gradually incorporate dry ingredients into liquid. Once dough begins to come together, transfer to wooden board and knead for about 5 minutes, until all flour is fully incorporated and dough is smooth and homogeneous. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for 60 minutes. Lightly flour work surface and divide pasta dough into 4 equal portions. Flatten each piece slightly with rolling pin until thin enough to pass through widest setting of machine. Roll dough through machine on thickest setting initially, gradually reducing thickness until it reaches 2 mm. Cut into strips about ¾” wide. Make small batches at a time and cover dough that is not in use with plastic wrap. Now for the fun part: gently twist each strip between palms of your hands to form classic strozzapreti shape. Cut into lengths of about 3″ and place on floured tray. Cook right away or keep in fridge — covered with a clean kitchen towel — for up to 3 days, or freeze for later use. Cook Strozzapreti Bring large pan of salted water to a boil. Drop strozzapreti in water and cook for 3 minutes until pasta is cooked but still toothsome. While pasta is cooking, heat up ragù over medium-high heat, tasting and adjusting the seasoning if needed. Once strozzapreti is cooked, strain it, keeping some pasta water. Take ragù off heat and stir in strozzapreti, lemon juice and Pecorino Romano until emulsified. Adjust seasoning one last time. Serve Divide pasta among plates and garnish each one with basil leaf. Every time we plate a pasta at home, we tend to leave a little bit in the bottom of the pan. Maybe it’s for good conscience, maybe it’s to have something to go back to. Buon appetito!