18 Easy & Exciting Lunch Recipes

Yes it’s back-to-school and goodbye to summer, but September is the season of fresh starts. Get in the spirit of the new school year and swap your boring brown paper bag for an exciting (and easy!) homemade lunch. Revamp your midday meal with these flavorful recipes that put simple sandwiches to shame.

 

Baked Sourdough Dressing With Kale, Apples & Chorizo 
Chicken Shawarma
Shrimp & Egg Smørrebrød
Patty Melt
Spring Vegetable Tagine On Almond Couscous
Cuban Sandwich
Watercress, Orange And Radish Salad
Turkey & Bacon Sandwich
Bulgogi Chicken Quesadillas  With Kimchi Salsa 
Smoked Trout Sandwich Recipe
Asparagus Salad With Grapefruit, Goat Cheese & Pine Nuts
Charred Tomato Pasta Salad With Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Baby Kale
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Spring Veggie Avocado Toast
Quinoa With Apples & Cashews
Farro Salad With Sugar Snap Peas, Radishes & Mint
Pacific Rim Chicken Salad
Shooter's Sandwich
Shrimp, Spinach & Chickpea Salad With Torn Croutons
Baked Sourdough Dressing With Kale, Apples & Chorizo 

This hearty stuffing has earthy kale, tart apples and smoky sausage for a lunch that’s worth looking forward to.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2013
Chicken Shawarma

A riff on a leftover chicken sandwich, this Chicken Shawarma is packed with fresh vegetables and full of flavor.

 

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Ashely Capp
Source:
House & Home September 2014
Shrimp & Egg Smørrebrød

Swap your ham sandwich for this classic Danish dish. Not only is it packed with healthy protein, but the open-face toast will help you cut down on carbs, too.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Ashley Capp
Source:
House & Home September 2014
Patty Melt

Try this hearty Patty Melt recipe that tastes like a decadent hybrid between a burger and grilled cheese sandwich.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Ashley Capp
Source:
House & Home September 2014
Spring Vegetable Tagine On Almond Couscous

In this lighter approach to Moroccan stew, a cornucopia of vegetables is elevated by a spicy kick of ginger, a dash of saffron and a zing of mint. A perfect salad substitute!

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home April 2013
Cuban Sandwich

Bring some colorful Cuban flavor to your lunch hour with the country’s most famous fare.

Victor Coelho
Delux

Photographer:
Victor Coelho
Source:
Delux
Watercress, Orange And Radish Salad

Tossed in a vibrant lime dressing, oranges play a sweet counterpoint to the peppery watercress and spicy radishes, with toasted pepitas adding a delicate crunch. This refreshing salad can be prepared ahead of time and topped with grilled shrimp for a light lunch entrée.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home July 2012
Turkey & Bacon Sandwich

Try out New York City chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s easy Turkey & Bacon Sandwich recipe for a quick and satisfying midday lunch treat.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
John Kernick
Source:
Home Cooking with Jean-Georges (2011 Clarkson Potter).
Bulgogi Chicken Quesadillas  With Kimchi Salsa 

Get a taste of American Fusion with these KoMex quesadillas. In this food truck recipe, Mexico’s cheesy triangles get a Korean makeover with sweet soy chicken and a spicy apple salsa.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2014
Smoked Trout Sandwich Recipe

For a smoky and savory lunch, try whipping up chef Joe Yonan’s delicious Smoked Trout Sandwich dish.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Ed Anderson
Source:
Joe Yonan's Serve Yourself (2011 Ten Speed Press).
Asparagus Salad With Grapefruit, Goat Cheese & Pine Nuts

Sweet, nutty asparagus, both raw and cooked, is beautifully accessorized with tangy citrus, creamy chèvre and roasted pine nuts.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House and Home June 2013
Charred Tomato Pasta Salad With Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Baby Kale

Gooey cheese, salty ham and robust kale promote this pasta salad from a supporting role to the star of the show.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House and Home June 2013
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Spring Veggie Avocado Toast

This avocado toast is fast and delicious! The recipe comes from It’s All Easy, a collection of 125 of Gwyneth Paltrow’s favorite healthy recipes that can be made in a snap. All the recipes contain little or no fat, sugar or gluten.

Get the recipe here.

Source:
Excerpted from the book IT’S ALL EASY by Gwyneth Paltrow. Copyright © 2016 by Gwyneth Paltrow. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Life & Style. All rights reserved.
Quinoa With Apples & Cashews

Celebrity chef Graham Elliot shares his recipe for Quinoa With Apples & Cashews from his cookbook Cooking Like A Master Chef. With apples in season, this recipe is sure to be fresh and delicious.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Danielle Matar
Source:
Recipe Courtesy of Graham Elliot’s Cooking Like a Master Chef (Atria Books)
Farro Salad With Sugar Snap Peas, Radishes & Mint

Earthy farro, crisp vegetables and zesty lemon come together for a simple spin on the grain salad.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House and Home June 2013
Pacific Rim Chicken Salad

Served in romaine lettuce wraps, shredded chicken, fragrant herbs and hot chilies showcase the Southeast Asian flair for punchy flavors. Toasted rice powder adds crackle and pop.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House and Home June 2013
Shooter's Sandwich

Think of this recipe as a guideline and use your favorite cold cuts and cheeses. It’s an instant update to a classic sandwich and a perfect to-go lunch!

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Ashley Capp
Source:
House & Home September 2014
Shrimp, Spinach & Chickpea Salad With Torn Croutons

This Spanish-influenced dish turns the spinach salad into a substantial meal. Perfect for an alfresco lunch, this spinach salad features briny shrimp, juicy tomatoes and feathery croutons in sherry-orange vinaigrette.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home June 2013
