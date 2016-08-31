18 Easy & Exciting Lunch Recipes
Yes it’s back-to-school and goodbye to summer, but September is the season of fresh starts. Get in the spirit of the new school year and swap your boring brown paper bag for an exciting (and easy!) homemade lunch. Revamp your midday meal with these flavorful recipes that put simple sandwiches to shame.
This hearty stuffing has earthy kale, tart apples and smoky sausage for a lunch that’s worth looking forward to.
A riff on a leftover chicken sandwich, this Chicken Shawarma is packed with fresh vegetables and full of flavor.
Swap your ham sandwich for this classic Danish dish. Not only is it packed with healthy protein, but the open-face toast will help you cut down on carbs, too.
Try this hearty Patty Melt recipe that tastes like a decadent hybrid between a burger and grilled cheese sandwich.
In this lighter approach to Moroccan stew, a cornucopia of vegetables is elevated by a spicy kick of ginger, a dash of saffron and a zing of mint. A perfect salad substitute!
Bring some colorful Cuban flavor to your lunch hour with the country’s most famous fare.
Tossed in a vibrant lime dressing, oranges play a sweet counterpoint to the peppery watercress and spicy radishes, with toasted pepitas adding a delicate crunch. This refreshing salad can be prepared ahead of time and topped with grilled shrimp for a light lunch entrée.
Try out New York City chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s easy Turkey & Bacon Sandwich recipe for a quick and satisfying midday lunch treat.
Get a taste of American Fusion with these KoMex quesadillas. In this food truck recipe, Mexico’s cheesy triangles get a Korean makeover with sweet soy chicken and a spicy apple salsa.
For a smoky and savory lunch, try whipping up chef Joe Yonan’s delicious Smoked Trout Sandwich dish.
Sweet, nutty asparagus, both raw and cooked, is beautifully accessorized with tangy citrus, creamy chèvre and roasted pine nuts.
Gooey cheese, salty ham and robust kale promote this pasta salad from a supporting role to the star of the show.
This avocado toast is fast and delicious! The recipe comes from It’s All Easy, a collection of 125 of Gwyneth Paltrow’s favorite healthy recipes that can be made in a snap. All the recipes contain little or no fat, sugar or gluten.
Celebrity chef Graham Elliot shares his recipe for Quinoa With Apples & Cashews from his cookbook Cooking Like A Master Chef. With apples in season, this recipe is sure to be fresh and delicious.
Earthy farro, crisp vegetables and zesty lemon come together for a simple spin on the grain salad.
Served in romaine lettuce wraps, shredded chicken, fragrant herbs and hot chilies showcase the Southeast Asian flair for punchy flavors. Toasted rice powder adds crackle and pop.
Think of this recipe as a guideline and use your favorite cold cuts and cheeses. It’s an instant update to a classic sandwich and a perfect to-go lunch!
This Spanish-influenced dish turns the spinach salad into a substantial meal. Perfect for an alfresco lunch, this spinach salad features briny shrimp, juicy tomatoes and feathery croutons in sherry-orange vinaigrette.
