Stephanie Brown Designs An Athena Calderone-inspired Vancouver Kitchen

Homeowner Julie Williams confesses that she’s a closet stylist. “I worry my kids will say, quit buying stuff; it’s too much!” she says. “I love the look of the shelves, and I’m forever rearranging things on the island.” Designer Stephanie Brown, who was tapped to design this kitchen, encouraged Julie’s flair for display. “She has a great eye and collects beautiful things,” says Stephanie.

Julie and her husband Brian’s newly built home is by architect Ron Wildman of Ward Studio and located in Vancouver’s Kits Point area. At the couple’s preliminary design presentation, Stephanie included an inspirational shot of Athena Calderone’s iconic Brooklyn kitchen and it became the jumping-off point for the design.