Decorating & Design

Stephanie Brown Designs An Athena Calderone-inspired Vancouver Kitchen

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on November 7, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Homeowner Julie Williams confesses that she’s a closet stylist. “I worry my kids will say, quit buying stuff; it’s too much!” she says. “I love the look of the shelves, and I’m forever rearranging things on the island.” Designer Stephanie Brown, who was tapped to design this kitchen, encouraged Julie’s flair for display. “She has a great eye and collects beautiful things,” says Stephanie.

Julie and her husband Brian’s newly built home is by architect Ron Wildman of Ward Studio and located in Vancouver’s Kits Point area. At the couple’s preliminary design presentation, Stephanie included an inspirational shot of Athena Calderone’s iconic Brooklyn kitchen and it became the jumping-off point for the design.

Designer Stephanie Brown created custom storage solutions including tower cabinets on the counter to keep dishes accessible.

“I loved the contrast of materials with the dark island and white marble counters, and that famous marble shelf running the length of the kitchen,” says Stephanie. “We like to get away from upper cabinets whenever we can, with shelves that can be styled with a mix of functional kitchen items and display pieces.”

Related: Get inspired by these fresh takes on the classic white kitchen

The kitchen window slides open to act as a pass-through when the family dines in the garden.

Because one side of the kitchen is dominated by a bank of windows that overlooks the garden, clever storage was important. The cupboards above the pantry and fridge stretch to the ceiling while two tower cabinets flank the windows. “We managed to make the most of the footprint, and I don’t think Julie misses her uppers,” says Stephanie of the sophisticated space.

Read more: 14 smart moves for your next kitchen or bathroom reno

Fine china is stored in the build-in hutch (far left) near the dining room. Beadboard panelling on the island facing adds visual interest.

And though the generous island is loaded with appliances including a steam oven and fridge drawers, there’s still plenty of leg room for the stools on the other side. Julie says her grandkids love to perch at the island while she or her son is cooking. This traditional kitchen perfectly fits Julie’s aesthetic. “You’d think it would be more modern, but that’s not really who I am,” she says. “My daughter said, ‘Mom, this kitchen is made for you.’ ”

Related: See another Athena Calderone-inspired space by designer Suzanne Dimma

Photographer:

Phil Crozier

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Stephanie Brown (interior design), Ward Studio (architecture)

Up Next

TOM Design Collective Turns A Toronto Kitchen Into An Inviting Family Hub

Related Articles

Before & After: A Young Family’s Craftsman-Style Home Makeover

Step Inside Kimberly and David Jones’ Magical Christmas Home In North Vancouver

Tour A Vancouver Home With French Country Flair