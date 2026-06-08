Decorating & Design

The Show Kitchen: Inside A Luxe Chef’s Kitchen Designed For Entertaining By PlaidFox Studio

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on June 8, 2026

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When David Jorge cooks a meal, it’s an event. And in the skyscraping penthouse he shares with his tech entrepreneur wife, Tanis, the kitchen is his theatre. As the season 2 MasterChef Canada champ, David isn’t a typical home cook, and the 325-square-foot kitchen in their four-level Vancouver penthouse apartment located in a new 54-storey building reflects that.

“David wanted a kitchen that balanced the functional components of a chef’s kitchen with the chic aesthetic he’d seen while travelling,” says designer Ben Leavitt of PlaidFox Studio, who worked with colleague Maria Espinosa on this project. “He was willing to invest in really good appliances and quality materials.”

Seven slabs of honed Maestro quartzite, which Ben likens to a tide pool, establish the requisite moody, aquatic effect. “Quartzite has a lot of drama and movement,” he says. “Clients are sometimes scared to choose a counter that’s bold, but stone is like a gorgeous piece of art. It allows the whole kitchen to come to life.”

Keep reading for a tour of the kitchen!

Designer Ben Leavitt

Despite its sleek minimalism, this space has all the functionality of a commercial kitchen, with professional-grade appliances including a glass-fronted column fridge and wine fridge, two dishwashers, two freezer drawers and a refrigerator drawer. For David, the deep indigo column fridge was a must since he and Tanis love to frequent farmers’ markets for fresh produce; it allows him to see what’s on hand at a glance.

Photographer: Gabriel Cabrera

Glass-fronted indigo wine and column fridges are standout appliances.

“There are guests surrounding the island and taking pictures of him cooking — he wants this kitchen to be a collaborative experience.” People often talk about the kitchen being the heart of the home, but Ben says this kitchen is more than that; it’s a place where David can flex his cooking prowess alongside sushi chefs and food bloggers. “Because the dining area is in a separate part of the house, this kitchen is truly a cooking and cocktail arena where everybody gathers,” says Ben.

Photographer: Ema Peter

Honed Maestro quartzite is used on the island, counters, backsplash and open shelving. Bullnose corners on the island bring softness.

 

Photographer: Ema Peter

The induction cooktop with a teppanyaki grill faces the balcony, so David can enjoy the view of the mountains while cooking. “He hosts full-on parties for 30, cooking nine different dishes,” says Ben. The terrace has a pizza oven, barbecue and ice maker, so when the doors are open, the kitchen becomes part of a large entertaining space.

Key Costs*

  • Stone: $70,000
  • Column fridge: $21,750
  • Wine fridge: $19,750
  • Range: $15,498
  • Stools: $4,800/pair
  • Total renovation cost: Approx. $400,000
Photographer: Ema Peter

*Pricing is approximate only and excludes construction, installation (unless otherwise noted), plumbing and electrical

Photographer:

Gabriel Cabrera (Ben's portrait)/Ema Peter (kitchen)

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Ben Leavitt and Maria Espinosa, PlaidFox Studio

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