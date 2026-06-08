The Show Kitchen: Inside A Luxe Chef’s Kitchen Designed For Entertaining By PlaidFox Studio

When David Jorge cooks a meal, it’s an event. And in the skyscraping penthouse he shares with his tech entrepreneur wife, Tanis, the kitchen is his theatre. As the season 2 MasterChef Canada champ, David isn’t a typical home cook, and the 325-square-foot kitchen in their four-level Vancouver penthouse apartment located in a new 54-storey building reflects that.

“David wanted a kitchen that balanced the functional components of a chef’s kitchen with the chic aesthetic he’d seen while travelling,” says designer Ben Leavitt of PlaidFox Studio, who worked with colleague Maria Espinosa on this project. “He was willing to invest in really good appliances and quality materials.”

Seven slabs of honed Maestro quartzite, which Ben likens to a tide pool, establish the requisite moody, aquatic effect. “Quartzite has a lot of drama and movement,” he says. “Clients are sometimes scared to choose a counter that’s bold, but stone is like a gorgeous piece of art. It allows the whole kitchen to come to life.”

Keep reading for a tour of the kitchen!