Friendly, warm, fun, colourful and humble are words that describe not only my mom’s new home, but my mom, Jennine McCourt, herself. I suppose that’s what we designers strive for — to create interiors that reflect the people who live there. After my dad passed, we needed to sell the family home and find something simple, special and manageable for my mom so she could focus on her community instead of a property that was too big for her.

We found this mid-construction, 1,200-square-foot home in Morrisburg, Ont., where my mom has spent most of her life, for $430K. It had the most perfect compact layout: small enough for her day-to-day life but open enough to host family get-togethers. An hour after viewing the place, we found ourselves signing the paperwork with a move-in date just over three months later. We needed to quickly put together a design plan that included tile, hardwood flooring, faucets, sinks, mouldings, doors, trim, handles, lighting and all of the other finishing elements for the new-build.