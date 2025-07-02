Friendly, warm, fun, colourful and humble are words that describe not only my mom’s new home, but my mom, Jennine McCourt, herself. I suppose that’s what we designers strive for — to create interiors that reflect the people who live there. After my dad passed, we needed to sell the family home and find something simple, special and manageable for my mom so she could focus on her community instead of a property that was too big for her.
We found this mid-construction, 1,200-square-foot home in Morrisburg, Ont., where my mom has spent most of her life, for $430K. It had the most perfect compact
layout: small enough for her day-to-day life but open enough to host family get-togethers. An hour after viewing the place, we found ourselves signing the paperwork with a move-in date just over three months later. We needed to quickly put together a design plan that included tile, hardwood flooring, faucets, sinks, mouldings, doors, trim, handles, lighting and all of the other finishing elements for the new-build.
Deep spruce-hued siding and stonework define the charming exterior.
“This home fit my
downsizing needs, the neighbours were great, the walls were soundproof and there was proximity to shopping,” says Jennine. “It was a new beginning for me, and I was grateful to Brian for leading the project — I saw what was in front of me, but he saw beyond.”
Designer Brian McCourt with his mom, Jennine McCourt, in the kitchen.
We didn’t waste a minute and got right to work. We merged the renovation finishes and furnishing-decorating selections into one schedule so that every room could be furnished, finished and fabulous — fast! I started by marking key dates for when our first phase of renovation materials needed to be on-site (hardwood, tile, plumbing fixtures), and then I prioritized selecting the long-lead furniture items including the
custom sofa, swivel chairs, dining chairs and bed frame. We had a mini-budget and we were strategic about how we spent it. We invested in the finishes I’ve found to be the most important: counters, hardwood flooring and key upholstery pieces.
Mossy green painted cabinets, warm metal accents and a pop of pattern above the backsplash are a winning combination in the kitchen. Open shelves run across the window.
We went with top-of-the-line Caesarstone counters in the new colour, Aterra Verity; it has natural gold veining that pulls directly from the toasted oak
hardwood floors. We found the perfect hardwood colour by Fuzion Flooring; it’s a cosy mid-tone variation that’s light enough to not show a lot of dust and dark enough to not show a lot of dirt. The bronze undertones were perfect for our palette. We had planned to install fieldstone above the shelves in the kitchen but, by accident, I found this Lee Jofa wallpaper sample in my office that brought the fresh green cabinet colour to life. Small budgets don’t usually have room for high-end wallpaper; we used it sparingly and the pattern pulled the whole look together, so it was well worth it! Key Kitchen Costs
Backsplash and counter: $10,000
Sink: $559
Counter stools: $440
Wallpaper: $400
Faucet: $239
Runner: $239
Pendants: $160/pair
Ceiling fixture: $75
Vintage clock and scale: $45
Hardwood flooring: $8.20/sq. ft.
Cabinet pulls: $7 each
Plush seating juxtaposes the rustic wood dining table that Brian’s dad made many years ago. An organic-shaped pendant adds a modern touch.
This brings me to the economical side of the pendulum — save, save, save! We bought prefab
drapery panels from Ikea and installed them with pinch rings to save on window treatments. For the dining area, I refinished the trestle dining table my dad made nearly 50 years ago. My dad made most of our furniture, and this table was one of his early creations from before I was born. Every nick, mark and scratch etched in the table is a product of my childhood, and it was important to me that I didn’t sand all of those stories off the surface. The original design had an inlay of tile in the centre, which made a practical trivet for hot food for a family of nine. I found a charming patterned tile that coordinated with the home’s palette and refinished the wood to complement the hardwood floors. It was a special project for me because, in a way, my dad and I have made this table together, just many years apart.
The inviting living room has comfortable seating accented with wood pieces, all layered with soft drapes, textiles and art.
My mom has 13 grandchildren, so durability was top of mind, too. I didn’t want to design a showroom; this was her home, and it was important that our choices would last. We veered away from light upholstery and made sure fabrics and rugs were washable.
Key Living Room Costs
Custom sofa bed: $4,500
Swivel chairs: $2,400/pair
Rug:
$779
Coffee table:
$399
Table lamps:
$258
Drapery panels:
$240
Side table:
$149
Drapery rings:
$60
Drapery rod:
$50
Vase:
$29
Stools:
$25/pair
The cool sconces and wavy mirror bring style to the main bathroom. Checkered floors and a reeded vanity add interest.
In the
main bathroom, by using two colours of inexpensive porcelain floor tile laid in a pattern, we created depth and interest. We sourced most of the lighting on a dime but invested more on the dining area pendant to bring personality to the middle of the open-concept space. Where we got really creative is with the leftover materials from the finishes we splurged on. We used almost every inch of our Caesarstone slabs, dressing up our budget bathroom vanities with beautiful counters and unique backsplashes.
Butter yellow walls and blue accents create a serene palette in Jennine’s bedroom. Key Principal Bedroom Costs
Bed frame:
$849
Rug:
$779
Hanging chair:
$450
Nightstands:
$298
Ceiling fixture:
$150
The walk-through closet does double duty as a home office area.
The floor plan had an oversized walk-through principal closet that was far larger than my mom needed. When we installed Ikea’s fluted glass–door wardrobes on one side of the closet, it gave us the opportunity to build a
home office on the other side with leftover Caesarstone materials for the desktop and leftover hardwood flooring for cladding the walls and wardrobes. This resulted in a custom home office and organized wardrobe storage that only cost a few thousand dollars and a bit of DIY elbow grease — a true testament of beautiful design at an approachable price point.
A scalloped-edge vessel sink and organic-shaped backsplash are pretty in the ensuite.
In the end, we furnished the place for under $20K with the goal of giving it a warm, comfortable and collected feel. How did we do it? After spending a large portion of our budget on the main upholstery, we bargain-shopped at HomeSense for small tables and
decorating accents, and visited local flea markets to fill in the gaps of my mom’s lifelong collection.
Drapery panels add softness near the back door. The corner gallery wall draws the eye.
It’s been a year of major transitions for my mom, and it hasn’t been easy, but I’m so happy to see her in this home, designed just for her, in a community she loves. From my mom: “I love coming home to a warm setting that’s easy to clean, bright and
personalized in such a way that only Brian could see. I feel so very spoiled. It’s difficult to explain, but the place is sprinkled with my husband’s talent, his love and the life we built together. Brian brought all this home for me and it made me feel OK to be happy. When I thought I was done, he opened a door and the light shone in.”
What They Spent
House purchase price: $430,000
Finishing/customization (including materials): $37,800
Furniture and decorating accents: $16,149
TOTAL: $483,949
Brian designed vent hood cladding that opens to reveal spice storage!
Brian’s tile choice brings a fun pattern to the principal bathroom.
The floor plan. Brian’s Tips for Downsizing on a Budget Without Sacrificing Style:
Shop Vintage: I’ve found that small-town shops tend to have unbelievable deals on special finds, and they haven’t been picked over like they have been in the city. It’s a fun weekend activity with friends or family!
Get Creative With Leftovers: Use your leftover Caesarstone slab material for tabletops, shelves and vanities, and use prefinished hardwood flooring for feature walls, desks, tables and wall panelling.
Decide Where You’re Going to Splurge, and Save on the Rest: Splurge on the surfaces and furniture that are going to get the most use, then save on accents like your rugs and side tables.
Bring New Life to Old Pieces: Go for the unexpected — update an antique table with a new quartz top, mix a contemporary sofa with character side tables, and pair modern lighting with vintage furniture.
Design Multi-use Spaces: The living room has a sofa bed for overnight visitors, and the walk-through closet includes a home office. The TV room also has a sofa bed and becomes a guest room
