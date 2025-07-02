Decorating & Design

Designer Brian McCourt Creates A Stylish New Home For His Mom — On A Budget

Author: Brian McCourt

Published on July 2, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Friendly, warm, fun, colourful and humble are words that describe not only my mom’s new home, but my mom, Jennine McCourt, herself. I suppose that’s what we designers strive for — to create interiors that reflect the people who live there. After my dad passed, we needed to sell the family home and find something simple, special and manageable for my mom so she could focus on her community instead of a property that was too big for her.

We found this mid-construction, 1,200-square-foot home in Morrisburg, Ont., where my mom has spent most of her life, for $430K. It had the most perfect compact layout: small enough for her day-to-day life but open enough to host family get-togethers. An hour after viewing the place, we found ourselves signing the paperwork with a move-in date just over three months later. We needed to quickly put together a design plan that included tile, hardwood flooring, faucets, sinks, mouldings, doors, trim, handles, lighting and all of the other finishing elements for the new-build.

stylish budget reno

Deep spruce-hued siding and stonework define the charming exterior.

“This home fit my downsizing needs, the neighbours were great, the walls were soundproof and there was proximity to shopping,” says Jennine. “It was a new beginning for me, and I was grateful to Brian for leading the project — I saw what was in front of me, but he saw beyond.”

Designer Brian McCourt and his mother stand in her new kitchen. It is primarily a muted gree, with dark wood accents (shelves, stools, island) and gold and white accents. A floral wallpaper is behind the shelves above the sink. The top and bottom cabinets are muted green. Morrisburg budget reno. stylish budget reno

Designer Brian McCourt with his mom, Jennine McCourt, in the kitchen.

We didn’t waste a minute and got right to work. We merged the renovation finishes and furnishing-decorating selections into one schedule so that every room could be furnished, finished and fabulous — fast! I started by marking key dates for when our first phase of renovation materials needed to be on-site (hardwood, tile, plumbing fixtures), and then I prioritized selecting the long-lead furniture items including the custom sofa, swivel chairs, dining chairs and bed frame. We had a mini-budget and we were strategic about how we spent it. We invested in the finishes I’ve found to be the most important: counters, hardwood flooring and key upholstery pieces.

An image of a kitchen with green cabinets. A large hardwood shelf backed with floral wallpaper sits above the sink and counters, as well as across a window. There is an island on the left, and an oven and on the right. Gold hardware is present in elements such as the faucet, pendant light, and drawer pulls and handles. Plants are scattered around the kitchen. Morrisburg budget reno. stylish budget reno

Mossy green painted cabinets, warm metal accents and a pop of pattern above the backsplash are a winning combination in the kitchen. Open shelves run across the window.

We went with top-of-the-line Caesarstone counters in the new colour, Aterra Verity; it has natural gold veining that pulls directly from the toasted oak hardwood floors. We found the perfect hardwood colour by Fuzion Flooring; it’s a cosy mid-tone variation that’s light enough to not show a lot of dust and dark enough to not show a lot of dirt. The bronze undertones were perfect for our palette. We had planned to install fieldstone above the shelves in the kitchen but, by accident, I found this Lee Jofa wallpaper sample in my office that brought the fresh green cabinet colour to life. Small budgets don’t usually have room for high-end wallpaper; we used it sparingly and the pattern pulled the whole look together, so it was well worth it!

Key Kitchen Costs

Backsplash and counter: $10,000

Sink: $559

Counter stools: $440

Wallpaper: $400

Faucet: $239

Runner: $239

Pendants: $160/pair

Ceiling fixture: $75

Vintage clock and scale: $45

Hardwood flooring: $8.20/sq. ft.

Cabinet pulls: $7 each

A portrait of a dining room with a light and airy feel. A retro light wood table with intricate carved legs sits in the middle, with grey couch-like chairs and unique wavy pendant lights. a large basket of apples and plants are scattered around the room. Morrisburg budget reno. stylish budget reno

Plush seating juxtaposes the rustic wood dining table that Brian’s dad made many years ago. An organic-shaped pendant adds a modern touch.

This brings me to the economical side of the pendulum — save, save, save! We bought prefab drapery panels from Ikea and installed them with pinch rings to save on window treatments. For the dining area, I refinished the trestle dining table my dad made nearly 50 years ago. My dad made most of our furniture, and this table was one of his early creations from before I was born. Every nick, mark and scratch etched in the table is a product of my childhood, and it was important to me that I didn’t sand all of those stories off the surface. The original design had an inlay of tile in the centre, which made a practical trivet for hot food for a family of nine. I found a charming patterned tile that coordinated with the home’s palette and refinished the wood to complement the hardwood floors. It was a special project for me because, in a way, my dad and I have made this table together, just many years apart.

A warm living room with orange couch, wooden coffee table with vintage rounded features, a large set of abstract paintings on the walls, a vintage floral rug lining the floor, and antique stool. Morrisburg budget reno. stylish budget reno

The inviting living room has comfortable seating accented with wood pieces, all layered with soft drapes, textiles and art.

My mom has 13 grandchildren, so durability was top of mind, too. I didn’t want to design a showroom; this was her home, and it was important that our choices would last. We veered away from light upholstery and made sure fabrics and rugs were washable.

Key Living Room Costs

Custom sofa bed: $4,500

Swivel chairs: $2,400/pair

Rug: $779

Coffee table: $399

Table lamps: $258

Drapery panels: $240

Side table: $149

Drapery rings: $60

Drapery rod: $50

Vase: $29

Stools: $25/pair

Related: Lynda Reeves explains the design moves that make this living room work

A bathroom accented with gold design elements including mirror, handles, tap, and towel holder. A textured striped cabinet below the sink counter in marble. Matching burgundy vase and soap holder tie the space together with a colour pallet of burgundy, gold, white, and beige. Morrisburg budget reno. stylish budget reno

The cool sconces and wavy mirror bring style to the main bathroom. Checkered floors and a reeded vanity add interest.

In the main bathroom, by using two colours of inexpensive porcelain floor tile laid in a pattern, we created depth and interest. We sourced most of the lighting on a dime but invested more on the dining area pendant to bring personality to the middle of the open-concept space. Where we got really creative is with the leftover materials from the finishes we splurged on. We used almost every inch of our Caesarstone slabs, dressing up our budget bathroom vanities with beautiful counters and unique backsplashes.

Read More: The revival of checkerboard floors

a pretty bedroom with a plush bed, hanging chair, pale yellow walls and a blue patterned carpet. Morrisburg budget reno. stylish budget reno

Butter yellow walls and blue accents create a serene palette in Jennine’s bedroom.

Key Principal Bedroom Costs

Bed frame: $849

Rug: $779

Hanging chair: $450

Nightstands: $298

Ceiling fixture: $150

Related: Inside designers’ own bedroom retreats

A peek into a bathroom through a doorway of a principal bedroom. a desk area is in the foreground, and a bathroom is further, including a shower curtain and robe. stylish budget reno

The walk-through closet does double duty as a home office area.

The floor plan had an oversized walk-through principal closet that was far larger than my mom needed. When we installed Ikea’s fluted glass–door wardrobes on one side of the closet, it gave us the opportunity to build a home office on the other side with leftover Caesarstone materials for the desktop and leftover hardwood flooring for cladding the walls and wardrobes. This resulted in a custom home office and organized wardrobe storage that only cost a few thousand dollars and a bit of DIY elbow grease — a true testament of beautiful design at an approachable price point.

A corner view of an ensuite and dressing table. The ensuite is a small counter with a detatched bowl which a large round gold edged mirror hangs above. through the open door there is a warm wood walled room with a desk area furnished with a white-floating desk, simple lamp, and small jewelry box. Morrisburg budget reno. stylish budget reno

A scalloped-edge vessel sink and organic-shaped backsplash are pretty in the ensuite.

In the end, we furnished the place for under $20K with the goal of giving it a warm, comfortable and collected feel. How did we do it? After spending a large portion of our budget on the main upholstery, we bargain-shopped at HomeSense for small tables and decorating accents, and visited local flea markets to fill in the gaps of my mom’s lifelong collection.

A light hallway divided by a white curtain leading to a door. the hallway is accentuated with dark wood and plants, and the green painted cabinets and walls of the kitchen peek through on the left. Morrisburg budget reno. stylish budget reno

Drapery panels add softness near the back door. The corner gallery wall draws the eye.

It’s been a year of major transitions for my mom, and it hasn’t been easy, but I’m so happy to see her in this home, designed just for her, in a community she loves. From my mom: “I love coming home to a warm setting that’s easy to clean, bright and personalized in such a way that only Brian could see. I feel so very spoiled. It’s difficult to explain, but the place is sprinkled with my husband’s talent, his love and the life we built together. Brian brought all this home for me and it made me feel OK to be happy. When I thought I was done, he opened a door and the light shone in.”

stylish budget reno

What They Spent

House purchase price: $430,000

Finishing/customization (including materials): $37,800

Furniture and decorating accents: $16,149

TOTAL: $483,949

A kitchen clearly under renovation with green cabinets.

Brian designed vent hood cladding that opens to reveal spice storage!

A phone photograph of a grey and white patterned tile.

Brian’s tile choice brings a fun pattern to the principal bathroom.

The floor plan.

Brian’s Tips for Downsizing on a Budget Without Sacrificing Style:

Shop Vintage: I’ve found that small-town shops tend to have unbelievable deals on special finds, and they haven’t been picked over like they have been in the city. It’s a fun weekend activity with friends or family!

Get Creative With Leftovers: Use your leftover Caesarstone slab material for tabletops, shelves and vanities, and use prefinished hardwood flooring for feature walls, desks, tables and wall panelling.

Decide Where You’re Going to Splurge, and Save on the Rest: Splurge on the surfaces and furniture that are going to get the most use, then save on accents like your rugs and side tables.

Bring New Life to Old Pieces: Go for the unexpected — update an antique table with a new quartz top, mix a contemporary sofa with character side tables, and pair modern lighting with vintage furniture.

Design Multi-use Spaces: The living room has a sofa bed for overnight visitors, and the walk-through closet includes a home office. The TV room also has a sofa bed and becomes a guest room

Source: Floor plan illustration by Isabelle Fiotakis from Jesse Swank's original floor plan
Photographer:

Valerie Wilcox

Source:

House & Home

Stylist:

Brian McCourt and Emidio D’Alessio

Designer:

Brian McCourt

Up Next

TOM Design Collective Turns A Toronto Kitchen Into An Inviting Family Hub

Related Articles

Discover The Hottest Design Looks — And How To Get Them For Less

Learn How DIY Expert Alexandra Gater Makes Rentals Feel Like Home

How To Makeover Your Backyard On A Budget