Food
Isabelle Heikens Hosts a Summer Dinner Party with KitchenAid
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on June 30, 2026
Earlier this month, I visited Toronto recipe developer and dinner party pro
Isabelle Heikens’ Toronto home for an al fresco meal. Isabelle’s summertime menu highlights included caper-topped salmon and a light-as-air strawberries and cream cake, both made with the help of KitchenAid’s new Juniper-hued range.
As the creator of popular online series
Dinner at Isabelle’s that’s gained her a following of nearly two million across social media, I knew Isabelle would treat us to a memorable meal. Before I arrived, the table was set with charming cabbage ware, white peonies and warm neutral linens.
After tucking into the first course — a pesto-dressed zucchini panzanella with toasted pine nuts — the star of the show came out: chilled, roasted salmon cooked to perfection. Isabelle paired the salmon with an array of fresh sides including herbaceous farro salad, crispy radishes and shaved asparagus topped with pecorino. Isabelle’s cooking is homey yet elevated. “I used the Air Bake function to slow cook the salmon at 300 degrees, and after that was done, bumped up the temperature to 550 to get crispy radish tops for garnish,” says Isabelle. “This kind of versatility is a priority for me. I’ve never had an oven that could get so hot!”
Isabelle’s signature strawberries and cream cake — a recipe she’s mastered over the years — was the perfect way to end the evening. Its slightly tart mascarpone whipped cream filling balanced out the sweet macerated strawberries and orange-vanilla cake.
In Isabelle’s home kitchen, the Smart Slide-in gas range with stainless steel hardware is front and centre. As a frequent host, Isabelle relies on the range for its quick pre-heat, even temperature and air flow. Plus, it fits seamlessly into her existing space. “It can be intimidating to bring colour into the kitchen, but Juniper is still a neutral,” says Isabelle. “The nature-inspired shade adds a pop of interest without being overwhelming — it feels grounded and homey.”
I sat down with Isabelle post-dinner to learn more about her love for flavour, design and her favourite kitchen appliance.
House & Home: How do you make sure a menu is cohesive and delicious?
Isabelle Heikens: I always pick a general direction first. For the KitchenAid dinner party, I was thinking a lot about green, which led me to think about gardens and fresh herbs. I like to choose a main protein from there. In the summertime, I love to do a slow-roasted and chilled salmon because it can be all made in advance. From there, I can come up with sides that pair well with the star protein and use seasonal ingredients.
H&H: What makes a good tablescape? Any tips?
IH: It’s always going to need more layers than you think. I’m never someone that will put a dinner plate right on the table or tablecloth; it needs to be grounded under something like a placemat or runner. It’s also an opportunity to add different textures and colours that add dimension. I tend to stick to a minimalist colour palette, with one hero colour. The food itself will also bring in so much interest.
H&H: What’s your all-time favourite KitchenAid appliance?
IH: The stand mixer! It’s a classic for a reason. I’ve been using a KitchenAid mixer since I first learned how to bake in high school. I remember anytime I went into a Canadian Tire I’d admire all of the gorgeous colourways. To be honest though, everything I try from KitchenAid is impressive. I love the new large appliances — of course the range, but the dishwasher is also truly incredible!
To celebrate the KitchenAid major appliance launch, Isabelle is sharing two amazing recipes from her garden party that you easily recreate at home.
Here’s to outdoor dining and cooking in style!
Dinner Party Salmon
“I don’t like to do too much to the salmon itself because it doesn’t need much. The fun comes from what you serve alongside it, like a punchy caper chimichurri.”
Recipe: Dinner Party Salmon
Strawberries and Cream Cake
“The KitchenAid range was the perfect partner for bringing the menu together. The convection cooking modes help circulate heat evenly, which is especially useful for baking a layer cake with an even, golden rise.”
Recipe: Strawberries and Cream Cake
Photographer:
Paige Thompson @bypaigethompson