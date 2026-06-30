Isabelle Heikens Hosts a Summer Dinner Party with KitchenAid

H&H: What makes a good tablescape? Any tips?

IH: It’s always going to need more layers than you think. I’m never someone that will put a dinner plate right on the table or tablecloth; it needs to be grounded under something like a placemat or runner. It’s also an opportunity to add different textures and colours that add dimension. I tend to stick to a minimalist colour palette, with one hero colour. The food itself will also bring in so much interest.

H&H: What’s your all-time favourite KitchenAid appliance?

IH: The stand mixer! It’s a classic for a reason. I’ve been using a KitchenAid mixer since I first learned how to bake in high school. I remember anytime I went into a Canadian Tire I’d admire all of the gorgeous colourways. To be honest though, everything I try from KitchenAid is impressive. I love the new large appliances — of course the range, but the dishwasher is also truly incredible!