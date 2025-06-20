Decorating & Design

See The Luxe Interiors From Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson’s New Movie: Materialists

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on June 20, 2025

Major home decorating moments come from movie sets: just look at any Nancy Meyers film, Call Me By Your Name‘s Italian Villa or Colin Firth’s authentic mid-century home in A Single Man. Korean-Canadian director Celine Song’s latest movie, Materialists, is a standout for its sleek New York sets. The romance film follows Lucy, a professional New York City matchmaker played by Dakota Johnson. Lucy’s stock-in-trade is aligning elite bachelors and bachelorettes from across the city. While attending a client wedding, she meets Harry (Pedro Pascal). He’s dubbed a ‘unicorn’ because he has it all — looks, charm, brains, a robust bank balance and an impressive NYC apartment with incredible art and a sophisticated masculine flair.

Here, we break down the film’s sets, taking you inside Harry’s real $12M Tribeca apartment and Lucy’s elegant office.

materialists movie interiors

Throughout the film, Harry woos Lucy in photogenic restaurants in Lower Manhattan. Locations include Altro Paradiso, l’abeille (where they are pictured above), Sushi Ichimura and Nobu Downtown. His choice of restaurants signals Harry’s discerning taste and gives us a clue about his own digs.

materialists movie interiors

In real life, Harry’s apartment is a family home in hip and trendy Tribeca, a neighbourhood in Lower Manhattan. The film’s location crew scoured the city for a suitable residence, one that embodied the richness of Harry as a character, who would have hired a professional designer to decorate the space. Many of the light fixtures are iconic pieces, including Charlotte Perriand sconces on the wall, Doria’s standing lamp with a ribbon shade, Philippe Starck floor lamps and additional pieces by Noguchi and Santa & Cole.

materialists movie interiors

While some of the apartment’s original furniture was retained, custom pieces such as new lighting and art amp up the space. The result is a layered look suited to the film’s signature aesthetic. This standout console (above) has artisanal curlicue drawers, and the gilded screen and abstract sculpture that sit on it help conjure the impression that Harry is worldly and sophisticated.

materialists movie interiors

Harry’s apartment has an eclectic mélange of global pieces from prominent artists and photographers. Most of the works stay off-screen during the film, though.

materialists movie interiors

The film crew selected this particular Tribeca apartment in part due to its incredible finishes. The chevron floors feel Parisian, bolstered by an intricate, angular sculpture.

materialists movie interiors

By contrast, the office of Adore (the matchmaking service Lucy works for) exudes a more modern vibe. Florals are prioritized throughout the space including the art on the walls. Director Celine Song reportedly wanted the place to feel like it was an “estrogen explosion.” The floral theme is woven throughout the film in other ways, too. Some of Adore’s employees are named Daisy, Rose and Violet.

materialists movie interiors

Sensual velvet upholstery and softly curved furniture has a luxe, feminine appeal, reflecting that Adore is a female-run company.

Photographer:

Atsushi Nishijima

