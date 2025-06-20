See The Luxe Interiors From Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson’s New Movie: Materialists

Major home decorating moments come from movie sets: just look at any Nancy Meyers film, Call Me By Your Name‘s Italian Villa or Colin Firth’s authentic mid-century home in A Single Man. Korean-Canadian director Celine Song’s latest movie, Materialists, is a standout for its sleek New York sets. The romance film follows Lucy, a professional New York City matchmaker played by Dakota Johnson. Lucy’s stock-in-trade is aligning elite bachelors and bachelorettes from across the city. While attending a client wedding, she meets Harry (Pedro Pascal). He’s dubbed a ‘unicorn’ because he has it all — looks, charm, brains, a robust bank balance and an impressive NYC apartment with incredible art and a sophisticated masculine flair.

Here, we break down the film’s sets, taking you inside Harry’s real $12M Tribeca apartment and Lucy’s elegant office.