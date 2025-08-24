Alberta Ellis’ Studio is Packed With Retro Details and Joyful Pops of Colour

A typical workday for designer Alberta Ellis doesn’t involve an hours-long commute. Instead, she leaves the house and simply takes a stroll through their four-and-a-half hectares of forest on Vancouver Island’s Saanich Peninsula to Hippie House, a 1,200-square-foot studio she shares with her architect husband, Callum McClure.

Tucked amidst Douglas firs and red cedars, the two-storey structure was built mostly by hand in the early 1970s by an architect who emigrated from Germany. “Hippie House started as a pet name and it ended up sticking,” says Alberta with a laugh. The moniker came from the home’s quirky design. “We’re making a leap by calling them hippies, but the original owners embraced the concept of open-plan living that was popular in Germany at the time — they raised two kids here without any closed-off rooms!”