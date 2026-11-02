This Floating Home Has All the Charm of a Country Farmhouse

“I always describe this as a tiny farmhouse by the sea,” says designer Negar Reihani of Space Harmony. “It has all the charm and warmth of a country home — it just happens to float.” Her clients’ wish list was simple: a space that felt like a real home, not a boat.

Negar layered colour and pattern throughout the 900-square-foot space, but her biggest puzzle was finding storage. See how she maximized every inch while still fitting in a fully functional kitchen with appliances, a pantry, coffee bar and even a dumbwaiter.

Don’t miss the best part of the project: the rooftop deck! A spiral staircase leads up to a space with views of the water and mountains, complete with a dining area, fire table and lounge seating, perfect for relaxing and entertaining from summer through winter.