10+ Rooms Rich in Jewel Tones
There’s nothing cosier than a room wrapped in rich jewel tones.
From ruby red to sapphire blue, these spaces show how deep, enveloping hues can make any room feel warm and inviting, just in time for the season.
A living room designed by Jack Creasy is full of rich texture and colour, with a deep green velvet sofa as its anchor.
- Photographer: Patrick Biller
- Designer: Jack Creasy Design
In actor Karine Vanasse’s ensuite, an olive green vanity and glossy emerald shower tile bring a bold statement to the farmhouse-inspired bathroom.
- Photographer: André Rider
- Designer: Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers
A deep plum-coloured sofa give the actor’s living room its rich character.
- Photographer: André Rider
- Designer: Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers
A sapphire blue ceiling crowns this wood-panelled den, where a deep green marble fireplace and mustard velvet chairs add even more richness.
- Photographer Kevin Belanger
- Designer O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group
In this mudroom, lush green paint wraps the panelling and cabinetry for an enveloping, jewel-toned effect, while a striped velvet bench cushion adds a jolt of colour.
- Photographer Kevin Belanger
- Designer O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group
A glossy lacquer finish enhances the wine-hued cabinets in this modern kitchen. It’s a welcome pop of colour that pairs nicely with oak herringbone flooring, marble counters and golden hardware.
- Photographer Jeff Holt
- Designer Jenna Chused
House & Home
A purple faux mohair sofa reflects this homeowner’s love of jewel tones. “One of the biggest misconceptions is that white walls make spaces feel larger,” says Kate. “But dark shades can actually make small rooms feel more expansive.”
Related: 8 design moves that prove petite spaces can be stylish and functional
- Photographer Lauren D. Zbarsky
- Designer Studio Roslyn
House & Home
The principal bedroom in Jenna Botrie’s home is painted a rich aubergine. “We wanted the walls to bring a moment of drama,” says designer Olivia Botrie.
- Photographer Niamh Barry
- Designer Olivia Botrie
House & Home
Emma Reddington and design firm &Daughters created a warm cocoon by lining the family room ceiling in cork tile and the walls in deep blue grasscloth. “Emma found the blue sofa and, with the blue grasscloth wall and cork ceiling, there’s so much richness and warmth,” says designer Darcy Hanna.
- Photographer Ema Peter
- Designer &Daughters
House & Home
A flurry of jewel tones collide in this bar area by Jack Creasy. A violet archway, emerald cabinets and graphic wallpaper exude a fun yet moody style that feels fitting for fall.
- Photographer Patrick Biller
- Designer Jack Creasy
House & Home
A small den has major wow-factor when drenched in deep sapphire.
- Photographer Virginia Macdonald
- Designer J Gibson
House & Home
Velvet chairs in an emerald hue bring a luxe feel to this swanky basement. The jewel tone plays well with the golden chandelier and wood table.
- Photographer Eymeric Widling
- Designer Louis Duncan-He
House & Home
Designer Louis Duncan-He chose jewel-toned upholstery and a fantastical feather floor lamp that pop against the jet-black walls.
- Photographer Eymeric Widling
- Designer Louis Duncan-He
House & Home
“My colour fan for the living and dining rooms, kitchen and principal guest suite was amber, claret, mustard, orange and off-black,” says Lynda Reeves of her lakehouse palette. “The amber chandeliers are vintage from Stanley Wagman Antiques in Toronto.”
- Photographer Stacey Brandford
- Designer Lynda Reeves Design Studio
House & Home
In the living room, Lynda chose the Charlotte sofa, two matching chairs and ottomans from Montauk, done in claret mohair velvet with a single bench seat cushion. “I’m a big believer in keeping the largest upholstered pieces in one solid colour. I find it’s visually calming, and it lets you change things up easily with new pillows and throws. We love them.”
- Photographer Stacey Brandford
- Designer Lynda Reeves Design Studio
House & Home
Unexpected yet cohesive, this vibrant dining room by Ruchi Agrawal Mohan features hibiscus-coloured chairs and an emerald rug.
- Photographer Jacob Snavely
- Designer Ruchi Agrawal Mohan
House & Home