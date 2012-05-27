Baja-Style Fish Tacos Recipe
A Mexican dinner idea from New York restaurant Dos Caminos.
Fish Tacos
Mayonnaise Sauce (see below)
Vegetable oil, for frying
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp plus 1/2 tsp salt, divided
1 cup ice cold Mexican beer
1-1/2 lb. boneless cod, cut into 2″ pieces
6 (4″) corn tortillas, warmed
2 cups shredded white cabbage
2 limes
Mayonnaise Sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup milk
4 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp garlic salt
Step 1: Combine the mayonnaise ingredients and set aside.
Step 2: Fill a deep fryer or deep pot halfway with oil and heat until it measures 375°F on an instant-read thermometer.
Step 3: In a bowl, sift together the flour, cornstarch, garlic powder and 1/2 tsp of salt; whisk in the beer.
Step 4: Sprinkle the cod with the remaining salt, dip the pieces into the prepared batter, letting any extra batter fall back into the bowl, and deep-fry them in batches until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Blot on paper towels.
Step 5: Divide the pieces among the warm tortillas, drizzle with the mayonnaise sauce, top with a little shredded cabbage and a squeeze of lime to taste, and serve.
See more recipes from Dos Caminos.
Reprinted with permission from Ivy Stark and Joanna Pruess’ Dos Caminos’ Mexican Street Food (2011 Skyhorse Publishing).
