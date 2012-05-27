Baja-Style Fish Tacos Recipe

Fish Tacos Mayonnaise Sauce (see below) Vegetable oil, for frying 1 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 cup cornstarch 1 tsp garlic powder 1/2 tsp plus 1/2 tsp salt, divided 1 cup ice cold Mexican beer 1-1/2 lb. boneless cod, cut into 2″ pieces 6 (4″) corn tortillas, warmed 2 cups shredded white cabbage 2 limes

Directions

Step 1: Combine the mayonnaise ingredients and set aside.

Step 2: Fill a deep fryer or deep pot halfway with oil and heat until it measures 375°F on an instant-read thermometer.

Step 3: In a bowl, sift together the flour, cornstarch, garlic powder and 1/2 tsp of salt; whisk in the beer.

Step 4: Sprinkle the cod with the remaining salt, dip the pieces into the prepared batter, letting any extra batter fall back into the bowl, and deep-fry them in batches until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Blot on paper towels.

Step 5: Divide the pieces among the warm tortillas, drizzle with the mayonnaise sauce, top with a little shredded cabbage and a squeeze of lime to taste, and serve.

Reprinted with permission from Ivy Stark and Joanna Pruess’ Dos Caminos’ Mexican Street Food (2011 Skyhorse Publishing).