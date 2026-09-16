This Month’s Smart and Sustainable Products For Your Home

Lean into natural elements, recycled pieces and spotless spaces with these eco-friendly home products.

From a carbon-neutral surface by Cosentino to a new flexible Bosch vacuum, we’ve got your sustainable products covered.





1/7



Nice Accent

Slide the Rorik Recycled Metal accent table into those small spaces that could use some attention. Its recycled metal legs are sourced from items including beverage cans, car engines, household appliances, steel beams and railroad tracks, and the classic marble top is an elevated finish.

Advertisement

Rorik Recycled Metal accent table. 22″ h. x 12″ diam.

$199

|



Urban Barn



Courtesy of Urban Barn





1/7



Paper Trail

Omexco wallpaper is the epitome of sustainability. Every order is custom cut to reduce waste, and the Belgian company works exclusively with water-based printing pastes that are free of PVC and other harmful chemicals. Not only that, its solar-powered production facility uses collected rainwater!

Omexco wallpapers

From $64/yd

|



The Wallpapery



Courtesy of Omexco





1/7



Knock on Wood

Cosentino has launched its Amazonik collection, a line of carbon-neutral Dekton surfaces that replicates the look and texture of wood. Durable and low-maintenance in two colourway options, the surfaces are designed for countertops, cladding and flooring — indoors or out!

Amazonik collection.

Pricing upon request

|



Cosentino



Courtesy of Cosentino





1/7



Paw Approved

B.C. cleaning brand Nellie’s has a pet collection designed to keep your home and furry friend clean. Standouts include Paw powder, a pet-safe laundry detergent that helps eliminate unwanted odours, and the Pet stain and odour remover, a spray-on solution with a lemongrass scent.

Dbl Dry dog towel, $34; Paw powder, $35; Pet stain and odour remover, $18; Fresh dog shampoo, $16.

|



Nellie’s



Photography by Iulia Agnew





1/7



Stow Away

Hosting a gathering but don’t have enough seats? Stash a stack of Blu Dot Decade chairs. Moulded from postindustrial recycled polypropylene and reinforced with glass fibre for strength, these curvy chairs will stand the test of time.

Advertisement

Decade chairs.

$283 each

|



Hut K



Courtesy of Blu Dot





1/7



Clean Sweep

Clean up to 99.99% of dirt, dust, pet hair and allergens on carpet, hardwood and upholstery with Bosch’s Unlimited 10 vacuum. You’ll know an area is completely clean — beyond what’s visible — when a blue ring light appears at the top of the machine. Switch it to Eco Mode to extend the battery life.

Unlimited 10 vacuum in Black.

$899

|



Bosch

