Store Watch: King Living Just Opened Its 4th Canadian Showroom

Textiles and rugs on display in the Calgary showroom.

Get ready Montreal! King Living, the famed Australian furniture brand, is opening its 40th showroom, and Montreal’s Quartier DIX30 area is the chosen location.

If you aren’t yet familiar with the King Living story, it’s a great one. Founded in 1977, this family-owned business started with David King and mother Gwen handcrafting foam furniture, which they sold in markets across Sydney.





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David King

From those humble beginnings, the business has grown through global expansion across the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, China and the U.S.





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The Aura 3-Seater modular sofa and ottoman shown in Leura Rose Bouclé have removable covers. $6,695.



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The Jasper Modular sofa is available in a variety of fabrics, wood finishes and configurations. From $4,390.

Here in Canada, Vancouver’s King Living store was the brand’s first North American showroom in 2019. Then came Calgary and, recently, Toronto’s 14,500-square-foot store in the Castlefield Design District.





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Textiles and rugs on display in the Calgary showroom.

The core of the King Living line is modular seating that clients can customize using more than 200 fabrics, leathers, finishes and smart accessories.





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Heritage 6- to 10-Seater Extendable dining table in Natural Oak

$9,150

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King Living

Heirloom dining chairs in Leather

From $704 each

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King Living



Renowned for its award-winning design and innovation, King Living is a brand offering exceptional craftsmanship and quality. The showrooms offer full service from expert consultants. Fit for a king, obviously!





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The King Living showroom in Toronto’s Castlefield Design District.

King Living

Suite 30, Unit F19B

8240 Leduc Boulevard, Quartier DIX30,

Brossard, Que.