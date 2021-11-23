DIY: Painted Wooden Ornaments

Create your own one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments by hand painting wooden ones found at craft stores.

What you’ll need:

• Wooden ornaments (available at craft stores)

• Acrylic paint

• Acrylic paint pens

• Paintbrush

How-to:

1. Paint the ornaments with a base of black or white acrylic paint and hang to dry.

2. Use acrylic paint pens to draw on patterns. Simple shapes such as lines, circles and ovals work best.

3. Hang on your tree or from branches in a vase.