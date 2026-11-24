Castello Italiana at the Fairmont Banff Springs shares its classic Focaccia recipe.

Q: I ordered the Focaccia at Castello Italiana and it was absolutely incredible. It had a wafer-thin crust on the outside and was pillowy soft on the inside. What a delightful side! Can you get me the recipe? — GRACE, Calgary

A: This traditional Focaccia has been passed down from former Castello head baker Terry Ferguson. For a twist on the classic, add diced roasted baby potatoes instead of rosemary before baking. “The few ingredients come together to create something deliciously comforting while carrying a piece of our history,” says pastry chef Nadene Thea Barboza. “It’s a timeless recipe to pass around the table.”

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Ingredients

Serves 6

260 g water

6 g fresh yeast

5 g sugar

10 mL olive oil, plus more for drizzling

330 g bread flour

7 g salt

1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves picked, or 70 g roasted baby potatoes, diced

1 tbsp flaky sea salt For Serving (optional) Balsamic vinegar

Parsley

Roasted garlic

Directions Make Dough Preheat oven to 420°F. In bowl of stand mixer, whisk together water, yeast, sugar and olive oil. Add flour and salt. Using dough hook, mix on low speed for 2 to 3 minutes until all ingredients are fully incorporated and wet, sticky dough forms. Transfer dough to well-oiled bowl, cover and rest for 15 minutes. Stretch and fold dough 4 times, turning bowl a quarter turn after each fold. Rest for 15 minutes, then repeat stretch and folds. Rest for final 15 minutes. Divide dough into 2 portions (approximately 305 grams each). Shape into rounds and place into well-oiled 7″ rings or cake pans, gently flattening slightly. Proof until doubled in size, about 45 to 60 minutes. Generously drizzle each loaf with olive oil, then sprinkle with rosemary leaves or diced roasted baby potatoes, and flaky sea salt. Dimple surfaces with fingertips just before baking. Bake Focaccia Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until deep golden brown. Cool slightly before serving. Serve warm with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, or parsley, roasted garlic and olive oil, or any combination you like.