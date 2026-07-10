Basil Garlic Knots

“These garlic knots are soft and fragrant, with fresh basil and garlic worked right into the dough and brushed on top for double the impact.” — Shea McGee

Ingredients

Serves 36

4 garlic cloves, divided

½ cup fresh basil leaves, packed, divided

4 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp kosher salt All-purpose Dough 5 cups all-purpose flour, fluffed, scooped and levelled

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp fast-rising instant yeast

1½ tsp kosher salt

1 egg

1/3 cup neutral oil, such as avocado oil

1/3 cup water

1 2/3 cups whole milk