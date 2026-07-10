Basil Garlic Knots
“These garlic knots are soft and fragrant, with fresh basil and garlic worked right into the dough and brushed on top for double the impact.” — Shea McGee
Ingredients
Serves 36
- 4 garlic cloves, divided
- ½ cup fresh basil leaves, packed, divided
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tsp kosher salt
All-purpose Dough
- 5 cups all-purpose flour, fluffed, scooped and levelled
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp fast-rising instant yeast
- 1½ tsp kosher salt
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup neutral oil, such as avocado oil
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 2/3 cups whole milk
Directions
Make Dough
- Finely mince garlic and chop basil. In bowl of stand mixer, add flour, sugar, yeast and salt. Whisk by hand to combine, then add egg and oil.
- In separate bowl or glass measuring cup, combine water and milk, then microwave it in brief increments until mixture reaches 115°F to 118°F (but no warmer). Pour warm water and milk into bowl, along with half of garlic and basil, then return bowl to stand mixer fitted with bread hook.
- Knead dough, starting on low speed and increasing to medium-high, for about 8 minutes total. Dough will look quite loose and feel tacky.
- Remove bowl from stand mixer and scrape down sides of bowl with rubber spatula. Cover bowl with clean towel, then set aside in warm place to rise until doubled, 50 to 60 minutes. You’ll know dough is ready when you press it with your finger and the indent very slowly bounces back.
Shape Dough and Bake
- Line two 13″ x 18″ sheet pans with parchment paper. Dust counter with flour and use spatula
to coax dough onto work surface.Lightly dust top of dough with flour, then roll dough into 15″ x 18″ rectangle. Use pizza cutter to slice dough in half, lengthwise, then slice into 1″ strips, following long edge.
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Tie each strip into knot, tucking long edges underneath, and place on sheet pans about 2″ apart. Cover pans loosely with plastic wrap and let rise for another 20 to 30 minutes, until puffed but not quite doubled.
- Melt butter and add salt, and remaining garlic and basil. Stir to combine and brush tops of rolls with butter. There should be a fair amount of butter remaining. Bake rolls for 12 to 16 minutes, rotating the pans about halfway through, until tops are golden brown.
- As soon as rolls are finished baking, brush with remaining garlic butter and serve.