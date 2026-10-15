Pommes Domino
“This is a crackling, layered mille-feuille of thinly sliced, pressed-together potato, sliced the width and length of a strip of bacon, then fried until crispy” — Mon Lapin
Ingredients
Serves 4
Spicy Pickle Powder
- 5 oz. dill pickles
- Gorria chili powder (piment d’Espelette), to taste
- Sea salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
Pommes Domino
- 6½ lbs. russet potatoes
- 12 oz. chicken fat (schmaltz), melted, or olive oil, brown butter or clarified butter
- Vegetable oil, for deep-frying
- Salt, to taste
Rotisserie Mayonnaise
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 tsp white wine vinegar
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 5 g salt
- Small pinch sugar
- 1¾ fl. oz. rotisserie chicken drippings (melted but not hot)
- 5 fl. oz. grapeseed oil
To Serve
- Crinkle-cut kosher dill pickles
- Salt
- Spicy Pickle Powder (see above)
Directions
Make Spicy Pickle Powder
- Thinly slice pickles and dehydrate at 131°F for 12 hours. The dehydrated pickles should weigh around 1 oz.
- Place dehydrated pickles in blender or spice grinder and blend until they form fine powder.
- Transfer to bowl and season with chili powder, salt and pepper. Store in airtight container.
Make Pommes Domino
- Preheat oven to 325°F and line 12″ x 10″ baking dish with parchment paper.
- Peel potatoes and cover with water to prevent oxidation. Using mandoline, cut potatoes into roughly 2 mm-thick slices, then place single layer of potato slices side by side in lined baking dish. Brush with chicken fat, season with salt, and repeat these steps until all potato slices are used. Place piece of parchment paper on top of potatoes, then cover with foil and bake in oven for about 2 hours, or until knife passes through potatoes smoothly. Once out of oven, set weight of about 6½ lbs. on top of potatoes. Place weighted baking dish in refrigerator overnight.
- Turn potatoes out of baking dish and cut into 1/2″-thick slices (they should be roughly the same size as a slice of bacon).
Make Rotisserie Mayonnaise
- In blender, add egg yolks, vinegar, mustard, lemon juice, salt and sugar, and blend at high speed until smooth. Reduce speed to medium and slowly add in drippings and grapeseed oil until fully incorporated and mayonnaise is emulsified. Check seasoning and keep in refrigerator until ready to use.
Finish and Serve
- Heat vegetable oil in deep fryer to 375°F. Drop a few slices of Pommes Domino into fryer — working in small batches to prevent sticking — and fry for about 3 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from oil, transfer to wire rack to drain and dust with Spicy Pickle Powder. Serve with Rotisserie Mayonnaise and crinkle-cut pickles.
- Source Recipes excerpted from The Mon Lapin Cookbook: From Montreal, With Love ©2026 by Marc-Olivier Frappier, Jessica Noël, Vanya Filipovic and Mireille Silcoff. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved
Written By
Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
Tagged