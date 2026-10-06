Thanksgiving Mains That Aren’t Turkey

Ready to shake up your traditional Thanksgiving menu? Start here.

From Julius Roberts’ fantastic roast chicken to Chuck Hughes’ impressive brisket, we’re sharing alternate mains that are just as warming and festive. Keep on reading to choose your Thanksgiving table’s centerpiece this year.





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Vegetarian Lentil and Eggplant Parmentier

A delicious and filling vegetarian dish, this French parmentier swaps the typical minced duck for lentils and eggplants.

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Source Adapted from The New French Kitchen: Modern Takes on Favorite Classic Dishes, ©2025 by Quarto Publishing Group USA, Inc. Published by Rock Point, an imprint of The Quarto Group. Text and Photography ©2025 by Géraldine Leverd. Cover and Interior Design: Tara Long





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Epic Tarragon Roast Chicken

Flavoured with sweet and peppery tarragon-infused cream, this roast chicken from U.K. chef Julius Roberts is home cooking at its finest.

Source “The Farm Table” Text copyright © 2023 by Julius Roberts. Photographs copyright © 2023 by Elena Heatherwick, except as noted. Illustrations copyright © 2023 by Jethro Buck. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group





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Braised Beef Brisket and Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

Canadian chef Chuck Hughes’ brisket is the ultimate comfort meal. The meat is fall-apart tender and paired with nutty brown butter potatoes.

Source Recipe from Chuck’s Home Cooking by Chuck Hughes. ©2024 Chuck Hughes. Photography by Marc-André Lavoie. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Slow-roasted Duck and Winter Vegetables

Duck is super tender, and, when paired with root veg, it becomes a complete autumn meal.

Source Recipe from Farmhouse Vegetables by Michael Smith. ©2023 Michael Smith. Photography by Al Douglas. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Orange Marmalade–glazed Ham

Pineapple juice, brown sugar, orange marmalade and mustard make a sweet glaze on smoked ham.