The Best Soup And Stew Recipes For Fall

Fall is here, the days are growing cooler, and it’s time to warm up with comforting soups and hearty stews.

We’re sharing some of our favourite chef-approved recipes that are equally comforting, flavourful and nutritious. Check out great soup and stews from Matty Matheson, Nuit Regular, David Schwartz and more below.





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Sid’s Classic Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is a classic for a reason — its sweet, salty and perfect to enjoy on a cosy night in. This one is garnished with mozzarella and Parmesan for an extra special touch.

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Source Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde / Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing





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Creamy Sausage Soup With Rapini and Tortellini

This soup has it all: a creamy broth, cheesy tortellini and veg for good measure. Take it from Matty Matheson that it will “satisfy all of those creamy food dreams.”

Source Recipe from Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson. ©2024 Matty Matheson. Photographs by Quentin Bacon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Acadian Chowder

If you’re a chowder lover, you’ll love this authentic Acadian one made with bay scallops, smoked clams and shrimp. Serve it with grilled bread to soak up every last bit of broth.

Source Excerpted from Gather, Savor, Share: Beloved Staff Meals from the Aiāna Kitchen by Raghav Chaudhary. Photography by Christian Lalonde / Photoluxstudio.com. Copyright © 2025, Raghav Chaudhary. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing





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Soupe Au Pistou

Navy beans, a bundle of herbs and vegetables are dressed up with a pistachio pistou and goat cheese spread. Every bite is like its own flavour adventure.

Source Recipe from Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson. ©2024 Matty Matheson. Photographs by Quentin Bacon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Broiled and Burnt Roasted Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Crostini Thing

Towering crostinis are placed upon a bowl of luscious tomato soup for this fall-worthy dish from Matty Matheson. In true Matty style, this recipe doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Source Recipe from Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson. ©2024 Matty Matheson. Photographs by Quentin Bacon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Lobster Bisque Thermidor

If you have some time and want a showstopping soup to serve guests, consider this lobster bisque. It incorporates a homemade fish stock which lends a beautiful depth of flavour to the French-inspired soup.

Source Excerpted from Where the River Narrows: Classic French & Nostalgic Québécois Recipes From St. Lawrence Restaurant by Jean-Christophe Poirier with Joie Alvaro Kent. Appetite by Random House, 2022.





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Ultimate Beef Stew

In Garten’s beef stew is true to its name: it’s ultimate. It’s hard to find a dish as homey as this one, with tender meat and potatoes.

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Photography Quentin Bacon





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Ginger Garlic Chicken Noodle Soup

You only need 25 minutes to make this Chinese-inspired ramen soup. Be sure to top the finished product with plenty of sliced scallions.

Source Recipe from Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files. ©2022 by Deb Perelman. Photography ©2022 by Deb Perelman. Book Design by Cassandra J. Pappas. Jacket Photography by Deb Perelman. Food Styling by Barrett Washburne. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Chicken Wing Tom Yum Soup

Thai-Canadian chef Pailin Chongchitnant’s tom yum soup uses chicken wings for their high bone-to-meat ratio, which turn plain water into rich chicken stock in under 30 minutes.

Source Excerpted from Sabai by Pailin Chongchitnant. © 2023 Pailin Chongchitnant. Photographs by Janis Nicolay. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.





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Beef Rib Finger Stew

According to Toronto chef David Schwartz, the beef rib finger cut is underrated but often the best part. He makes a stew with this meat and cold-weather produce including carrots and potatoes.

Photography David Schwartz





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Pork Belly Curry With Water Spinach

Citrus and spice are at the forefront of Nuit Regular’s rich pork belly curry. Nuit adds lime leaves — a common ingredient in Thai curries — for a unique flavour profile.

Source Recipe excerpted from Kiin by Nuit Regular. ©2020 by Nuit Regular.





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Chicken Spicy Jalapeño Ramen

Executive chef of Kinton Ramen Aki Urata shares his recipe for chicken ramen. Aki says using quality ingredients makes all the difference when it comes to from-scratch ramen.

Source Courtesy of Kinton Ramen





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Onion Soup

Onion fans, this is for you! A caramelized onion broth makes a tasty base for crispy croutons and a mix of cheeses.

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Source Excerpted from Where the River Narrows: Classic French & Nostalgic Québécois Recipes From St. Lawrence Restaurant by Jean-Christophe Poirier with Joie Alvaro Kent. Appetite by Random House, 2022.