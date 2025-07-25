Decorating & Design
Own A Semi? See Inspiring Examples From Our Archives
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on July 25, 2025
There’s a lot to love about semis. Often considered more affordable compared to their detached counterparts, they’re also a great opportunity to get creative in making the most of a narrow layout. To keep these homes feeling expansive and airy, designers tend to favour neutral-coloured upholstery and walls, layering in statement materials like
heavily veined marble and textural fluted millwork to achieve a luxe effect. Patterned wallpaper and fabrics, earthy accents and glossy, saturated tiles further spice up the neutral envelopes, making even century-old semis feel current, warm and considered. Below, see a collection of semis from our archives — and the spectacular rooms that make them shine — that offer some major design inspiration.
1) A Semi with Textural Touches and A Serene Palette
Tamara and Dan Staines’
2,200-square-foot semi in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood was showing its age after 112 years. After living here for more than a decade while raising their two children, the couple finally felt ready to renovate and hired Parris McKenna for a full gut renovation. “My goal was to equip this house for the next 20 years.” This semi is now an organic, serene and timeless space, with unexpected hits of colour and pattern.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
Parris worked with the existing chairs and rug in the neutral living room. “A restrained
colour palette of earthy hues brings calm and flow,” she says.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
A coat of
white paint freshens up the original brick above the scalloped banquette. The bulkhead is painted to match the new hutches on either side.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
Parris commissioned built-in hutches to house
heirloom china from the owner’s grandmother. The millwork is painted in Sherwin-Williams’ Muddled Basil.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
A reeded white oak surround frames the quartz backsplash in the cook nook — an homage to one in the Selena Gomez’s show,
Selena + Chef. “We loved the idea of the cook nook, and it allows for perfect ventilation,” says Tamara. Combining the dining room and kitchen created space for a new island. “The island faces the dining table, so when you’re tidying up, you don’t feel like you’re missing out and being antisocial,” says Tamara.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
The kitchen and dining area’s
custom millwork was a splurge at $60,000, but it was an investment that paid off. “Custom cabinets give a kitchen its own personality,” says Parris.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
The designer repeated the kitchen’s cream, olive and rust scheme throughout the house to great effect. A fluted
Calacatta Viola marble sink and opal sconces turn the powder room into a moody, jewel-like space.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
Earthy hues and mid-tone woods have a calming effect in the
principal bedroom.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
Custom basketweave marble tile in the
ensuite was a big-ticket item that was offset by lower-cost vanities found online.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
2) A City Semi with Character and Drama
This new 2,000-square-foot,
four-bedroom semi was an infill development by Toronto architect Vanessa Fong for Sierra Custom Homes. The minimalist, white-painted brick exterior draws inspiration from classic London mews–style houses. “I was born in London, so I have a soft spot for British residential architecture,” says Vanessa. “Mews houses, like semis, tend to be similar to the neighbouring houses but also have distinct features that make them unique.”
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
“My clients are fun,” says designer Jessica McGouran (above) who was hired was hired to reimagine the interiors of this newly built semi in Toronto’s east end. “They appreciate good art and design, and wanted a bold look with rich, vibrant colours. These clients said, ‘Go bigger, go bolder,’ which made this project such a blast.”
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
Brass statement pulls on the closet bring style to
the entry. “I love when you can walk in to a space and not be able to tell what’s older and what’s been added,” says Jessica. “Everything should feel like it belongs.”
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
In the living room, she transformed the minimalist linear fireplace into a statement piece. “My clients and I looked at nearly 100 slabs of marble to find the perfect surround,” says Jessica. “We chose a Calacatta Viola with deep purple and cranberry tones.” Violet throw pillows were then added to the sofa and a
Pinch pendant was hung above the coffee table. “It’s made from shaped banana fibre and brings in great texture,” she adds.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
The house came with an elegant kitchen design featuring clean-lined navy cabinets for a modern and
moody vibe.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
In the
dining area, she installed a whimsical, modern light fixture over the curvy custom banquette and brass pulls. Paper cutouts were laid on the floor to get the shape of the banquette exactly right, while the channelled vinyl upholstery looks good from all angles.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
Waffles lounges in the
principal bedroom. The subdued, earthy hues are pulled from a painting brought from a previous house.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
The
principal bathroom is sleek and streamlined. Jessica added the brass faucets for a touch of warmth.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
Bold wallpaper makes a statement in the
powder room. “They’re small spaces, but you can go big on personality,” says Jessica.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
In the
lower-level rec room, dramatic, chocolate brown walls and drapes recall a mid-century movie theatre — a nod to the clients’ love of film. Viewing parties often draw a large crowd; guests lounge on the 10-foot-long sectional and overflow onto the mohair-upholstered floor pillows.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture by Vanessa Fong; design by Jessica McGouran
3) A Designer’s Own Century-old Semi
Olivia Botrie, principal designer of Toronto’s
Dart Studio and her husband, Tim Dawson, spontaneously purchased their semidetached brick house is on the same street as their old one in a desirable west end pocket. At 2,100 square feet, it was larger than their old place. The rear addition, double-car garage, full-height basement, three bedrooms and a third floor meant the family could stretch out. “I like it when houses are updated but look original and feel historical,” says Olivia of the six-month-long renovation. “The character was there, including all the original trim and moulding, and we liked the configuration — it had two fireplaces!”
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
Olivia converted the coal
fireplace to gas and had the mantelpiece rebuilt out of poured limestone. “I love the curve,” she says. “I use the fireplace all the time — it’s on eight months of the year.”
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
Making the house beautiful — the best part of every redesign — was next. “As you do this job longer, you get more bold, risky and adventurous,” says Olivia. The foyer is cheered with
patterned wallpaper and heated checkered floors.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
The standout is the
English-style kitchen, where Shaker-style doors and historical green cabinets were inspired by Britain’s deVOL Kitchens. “I fixated on that khaki green early on,” says Olivia, referring to Farrow & Ball’s Treron paint. “I love the look of it with the medium brown floors and the brass.” Her overall design goal was to create a kitchen that felt lived in and warm. “Like it had been here forever,” she says.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
Sentimental accessories liven up the ledge at the
coffee and toast station; the silver bunny molds belonged to Olivia’s grandfather.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
The existing pocket doors in the dining room were elevated with a warm taupe. “My long-term plan is to
build a banquette in that window,” says Olivia.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
Because her former home had a more neutral palette, she decided to shake things up in this one. “I have this thing about my kids growing up with memories of patterns and colour,” says Olivia. “I want them to remember the wallpaper in the powder room.” To that end, blues, pinks and printed wallpaper energize rooms while deep wood tones, molding and panelling reinforce the
home’s vintage.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
Blue reappears throughout the house, including the vibrant principal ensuite where
cobalt tiles wrap around the shower and pony walls.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
Louisa wanted a red room, to which Olivia joked: “This is not a brothel.” The mom-daughter duo settled on a happy-making combo of blue and red.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
A recessed Ikea Pax wardrobe feels custom in Toby’s room: it’s finished with molding and sprayed to match the walls. “It looks like an old English wardrobe,” says Olivia.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
A skylight brightens
the mudroom, and heated herringbone floors ensure the area stays dry.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie