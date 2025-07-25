Own A Semi? See Inspiring Examples From Our Archives

3) A Designer’s Own Century-old Semi

Olivia Botrie, principal designer of Toronto’s Dart Studio and her husband, Tim Dawson, spontaneously purchased their semidetached brick house is on the same street as their old one in a desirable west end pocket. At 2,100 square feet, it was larger than their old place. The rear addition, double-car garage, full-height basement, three bedrooms and a third floor meant the family could stretch out. “I like it when houses are updated but look original and feel historical,” says Olivia of the six-month-long renovation. “The character was there, including all the original trim and moulding, and we liked the configuration — it had two fireplaces!”

Photographer: Niamh Barry