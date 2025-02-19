Recipe
February 19, 2025
Eden Grinshpan’s Tahini Swirl Skillet Brownie
“The super-rich, chocolatey brownie gets a beautiful hint of nuttiness from tahini, which balances the flavor.” — Eden Grinshpan, host of Top Chef Canada and author of Eating Out Loud and the new cookbook Tahini Baby, Toronto
Directions
Yield: Makes one 9" skillet brownie
Make Tahini Swirl
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In small bowl, mix all swirl ingredients and set aside.
Make Brownie and Serve
- To microwave-safe bowl add unsalted butter and 1 cup of bittersweet chocolate, and melt. Stir until all chocolate is melted and combined, and set aside.
- In another bowl, add eggs, white sugar, brown sugar, vanilla and cocoa powder. Mix until combined. Pour melted chocolate mixture into egg and sugar mixture, and combine. Set aside.
- In another bowl, add flour, salt, cinnamon and baking powder, and whisk together. Fold flour mixture into wet mixture. Once combined, fold in remaining chocolate chips.
- Pour into buttered 9″ cast-iron pan. Drizzle tahini mixture overtop. Using butter knife, create swirl pattern with tahini.
- Bake brownie in oven for 20 to 22 minutes. To check if it’s finished, insert toothpick and remove; only a few moist crumbs should be attached.
- Once cooked, remove from oven and finish with Maldon salt. Spoon brownie over ice cream and serve immediately or eat it right out of the pan!
Photographer:
courtesy of Eden Grinshpan