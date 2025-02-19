Recipe

February 19, 2025

Eden Grinshpan’s Tahini Swirl Skillet Brownie

Recipe: Eden Grinshpan

“The super-rich, chocolatey brownie gets a beautiful hint of nuttiness from tahini, which balances the flavor.” — Eden Grinshpan, host of Top Chef Canada and author of Eating Out Loud and the new cookbook Tahini Baby, Toronto

Ingredients

Tahini Swirl

  • 2–3 tbsp tahini paste
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp icing sugar
  • Pinch sea salt

Brownie

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups bittersweet chocolate chips, divided
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • Maldon salt, to finish

Directions

Yield: Makes one 9" skillet brownie

Make Tahini Swirl

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In small bowl, mix all swirl ingredients and set aside.

Make Brownie and Serve

  1. To microwave-safe bowl add unsalted butter and 1 cup of bittersweet chocolate, and melt. Stir until all chocolate is melted and combined, and set aside.
  2. In another bowl, add eggs, white sugar, brown sugar, vanilla and cocoa powder. Mix until combined. Pour melted chocolate mixture into egg and sugar mixture, and combine. Set aside.
  3. In another bowl, add flour, salt, cinnamon and baking powder, and whisk together. Fold flour mixture into wet mixture. Once combined, fold in remaining chocolate chips.
  4. Pour into buttered 9″ cast-iron pan. Drizzle tahini mixture overtop. Using butter knife, create swirl pattern with tahini.
  5. Bake brownie in oven for 20 to 22 minutes. To check if it’s finished, insert toothpick and remove; only a few moist crumbs should be attached.
  6. Once cooked, remove from oven and finish with Maldon salt. Spoon brownie over ice cream and serve immediately or eat it right out of the pan!
Photographer:

courtesy of Eden Grinshpan

