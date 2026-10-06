Tour A Modern Minimalist Bathroom By Designer Nyla Free

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood this bathroom with natural light. The polished porcelain deck defines the bathing space.

The shower bench material echoes the vanity counter for cohesion.

A vase of tall leafy branches brings the outdoors in.

The dark vanity and mirror frame look distinctive against the pale floor and walls.

The simpler, the better, was the mantra for this bathroom design in a newly built home in Toronto’s North York neighbourhood.

Nyla likens the expansive windows behind the tub to dynamic, living artwork, which impacted the choice of materials used in this space. “If you had more colour or pattern, it would start to take away from the view outside that changes many times through the seasons,” says the designer.





1/5

The dark vanity and mirror frame look distinctive against the pale floor and walls.

“The client wanted thoughtful details,” says designer Nyla Free. “For example, the vanity design is very clean, but it has a warm metal base. We played with details and textures. ”Judicious use of inset LED lighting helps highlight elements such as the tub deck and mirror. Honed Appennino marble tile was applied to the bathroom floor, walls, and in the shower for understated texture and interest, with a contrasting Akoya porcelain tub deck.

Advertisement





1/5

A vase of tall leafy branches brings the outdoors in.





1/5

The shower bench material echoes the vanity counter for cohesion.





1/5

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood this bathroom with natural light. The polished porcelain deck defines the bathing space.

House & Home: How long did the project take?

Nyla Free: 6 Months

H&H: What was the style goal?

NF: An unfussy, modern bathroom with plenty of natural light that celebrates nature.

H&H: What was the biggest challenge?

NF: Integrating the lighting on the polished porcelain tub deck was difficult, since it butts up against the shower enclosure

Size:

200 sq.ft.

Custom elements:

Oak vanity with metal base and a backlit mirror that includes a medicine cabinet

Project Scope:

Set the freestanding tub on a platform accented with LED lighting

Design a custom vanity and mirrored medicine cabinet with inset lighting.

Nyla’s Advice: