Extend the Season With Responsibly Sourced Products

We’re sharing our best sustainable finds to freshen up your interiors and take advantage of your backyard, patio or terrace before the season ends.

Shop plant-powered cleaning products, eco-friendly furniture and more.





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Gradient Effect

Calming, muted colours shift across the Shade outdoor rug by Nanimarquina, a Barcelona textile design company. The floor coverings are hand-loomed in India from repurposed plastic bottle waste, minimizing the impact of plastic burning. Choose from four ombré palettes: turquoise to plum, auburn to blue, berry to green and grey to brown.

Shade outdoor rugs. Small: 5’7″ x 7’10”. Large: 6’7″ x 9’10”.

From $3,179 each

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Goodee



Courtesy of Nanimarquina





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Fresh Furniture

Ikea has expanded its Nämmarö outdoor series with modular seating crafted from durable acacia wood, featuring back cushions made with 100% recycled polyester and seat pads containing at least 80% recycled polyester. Rearrange the configuration to suit your space!

Nämmarö Modular love seat.

$550

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Ikea



Courtesy of Ikea





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Plant Power

Founded by Emily Yewchuk, Wildflower Mercantile is a Comox, B.C., company offering great home cleaning products made with plant-based ingredients in reusable bottles, plus pouches for easy refilling. The all-purpose cleaner is a bestseller, scented with lemon peel, spearmint leaf and ylang-ylang essential oils.

All-purpose cleaner, $18/glass bottle; hand soap, $19/glass bottle.

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Wildflower Mercantile



Photographer Emily Yewchuk





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That’s Shady

Shield yourself from the sun’s rays with the Luxury outdoor umbrella by Basil Bangs. Crafted from sun- and water-resistant marine-grade fabric with UPF50+ protection, it’s a must-have for lazy summer days. Bonus: the fabric’s fibres are dyed before weaving, which uses significantly less water than conventional dyeing methods.

Luxury umbrellas.

$928 each (including 14 kg base)

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The Modern Shop



Courtesy of Basil Bangs





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Wrap It Up

Lampakanay rope, a natural fibre made from a dried plant native to the Philippines, is handspun, then wrapped around a solid hardwood frame to create the Henley ottoman. Use this woven accent as extra seating, a footrest or side table — it has an unmistakable summer vibe.

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Henley ottoman.

$1,925

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Elte



Courtesy of Elte





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Refill & Repeat

This new plant- and mineral-based multi-purpose cleaner from Mean Green removes grease and grime from nonporous surfaces such as counters, tile, stone and stainless steel. The concentrate is ultrapowerful so, when refilled with water as instructed, each bottle is meant to last far longer than a standard cleaner of the same size.

Mean Green Refillable Ultra Powered Concentrate.

$16

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Canadian Tire

