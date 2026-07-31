5 Refreshing Cocktails for Summer Sipping

Searching for the perfect summer cocktail?

From Ina Garten’s Pink Grapefruit Paloma to Alex Tognazzi’s Papa Don’t Peach, quench your thirst — and your taste buds — with one of these refreshing cocktails.





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Papa Don’t Peach

“This cocktail is inspired by the flavours of a grilled peach salad,” says mixologist Alex Tognazzi. The drink combines the sweetness of vanilla, the sharpness of peach and the crisp acidity of Prosecco. A drizzle of balsamic reduction adds tanginess and complements the mint garnish. “It’s light enough to enjoy in the afternoon, yet it has enough character and complexity to drink with dinner,” he says.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer Sophia Hsin





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Pink Grapefruit Palomas

“Palomas are traditionally served in a glass with a salted rim, as margaritas are, but I always thought that made the drink too salty. I tried a sugar rim but that was too sweet. Finally, I mixed salt and sugar and voilà!” – Ina Garten

Get the recipe here.

Photographer Quentin Bacon





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Meadowland Tonic

“The combination of floral and grassy notes in this one works together wonderfully,” says Vancouver-based mixologist and bartender Jeff Savage. The drink has a bright, fresh flavour without being too acidic or sweet. Jeff created the concoction with cherry blossom green tea syrup, elderflower liqueur, vermouth and tonic.

Get the recipe here.

Photographer Courtesy of Fairmont Pacific Rim





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Hot Lips Margarita

A habanero-infused watermelon syrup is the secret to this cocktail’s sweet and spicy base.

Get the recipe here.

Photography Courtesy of: Project Gigglewater





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Pomegroni Cocktail

Substitute fresh pomegranates for Campari in this cocktail full of flavors by cookbook author Adeena Sussman.

Get the recipe for Pomegroni Cocktail.