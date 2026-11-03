Bavette Frites with Hotel Butter and Aioli
“Before I moved to Paris, my friend was renting a house in Toronto’s Chinatown. On Sundays, we’d cook dinner together and invite everyone we knew. Chinatown was the most affordable place to get a slab of bavette. We’d marinate it in soy sauce and beer with baking soda. When I opened Union, I reworked that marinade for steak frites, using my grandfather’s steak marinade as inspiration.” — Teo Paul
Ingredients
Serves 4
Hotel Butter (makes about 2 cups)
- 1 lb. unsalted butter, room temperature and cubed
- 1 shallot, diced
- 1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped
- 1½ oz. (3 tbsp) Pernod liqueur
- 1 tsp Korean ground red pepper (gochugaru)
- Salt and ground black pepper, to taste
Aioli (makes 6 cups)
- 9 egg yolks
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 tsp white vinegar
- 5 cups canola oil
- ¼ cup mirin (Teo likes Honteri brand)
- 1 tsp salt
Tenderizing Steak Marinade
- 1 cup soy sauce
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1 tbsp ground black pepper
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ¾ cup water
- 1¾ lbs. flank steak
- 1 tsp duck fat or beef tallow
Home Frites
- 8 Yukon Gold or russet potatoes (russets are best in winter)
- 2 tsp salt, divided
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 4 cups canola oil
- 4 tbsp beef tallow or duck fat (optional)
For Serving
- 4 tbsp Hotel Butter
- ½ cup Aioli
Directions
Make Hotel Butter
- In blender, combine butter, shallot, parsley, Pernod, Korean pepper, and salt and black pepper, to taste. Blend until smooth. Transfer to airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 months.
Make Aioli
- In food processor, combine yolks, Dijon, garlic and vinegar. Start blending and slowly drizzle in canola oil in steady stream. If you keep stream consistent, it’ll thicken into a tight emulsion. Thin with mirin to reach desired texture, then season with salt, to taste. Store in airtight container in fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Tenderize Steak
- In large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, garlic, pepper and baking soda. It should bubble a bit to show that the baking soda’s still active. Add water and stir to combine. Place steak in bowl and make sure it’s immersed. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.
Start Frites
- In last hour of steak marinating, prepare potatoes by peeling them, trimming ends and cutting lengthwise into even frites — 1″ thick for big frites, or about ½” for thinner frites. Rinse in cold water, stirring with your hands until water runs clear (about a minute).
- Fill large pot about three-quarters full with water. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and baking soda. Parboil frites until just tender. Drain and spread them on wire rack set over sheet pan — or on parchment if you don’t have one — and place in freezer to cool for 30 minutes.
- When steak is almost ready to cook, heat canola oil and tallow, if using, in large pot to 285°F. Working in batches, blanch frites for 3 minutes. Remove and spread them back on tray, then freeze again for another 30 minutes.
Cook Steak
- Heat heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat and add duck fat. When pan is hot, add steak — it should sizzle and start to tighten up when it hits the pan but shouldn’t smoke. Now leave it alone. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes. Don’t flip or nudge it around pan: you’re going for that deep, golden sear. Then, flip and cook for another 5 to 7 minutes. You can use a knife to lip check it. Set aside and rest.
Finish Frites and Serve
- Bring frying oil to 375°F and fry frites until golden and crisp. Transfer to stainless steel bowl lined with paper towel and toss with remaining teaspoon of salt.
- Divide steaks and frites among 4 plates. Top each steak with spoonful of Hotel Butter and serve frites with side of Aioli.
- Source Recipe from Done Right by Teo Paul. ©2026 Teo Paul. Photographs by Daniel Neuhaus. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Written By
Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
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