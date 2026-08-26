Savoury Dutch Baby with Capers and Lox
“This savoury Dutch baby, which resembles a lox bagel and its companions, is delicious and decadent — and lovely next to a lightly dressed arugula salad.” — Rebecca Wellman
Ingredients
Serves 4
Sauce
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 small clove garlic, grated
- 1 tbsp minced fresh dill
- 1 tsp finely grated lemon zest
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp capers, roughly chopped
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Batter
- 4 large eggs
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt, divided
- 2 tbsp finely grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tbsp finely minced fresh soft herbs, such as parsley, dill, tarragon and/or chives
- 1 small clove garlic, grated
- 2 tbsp plus 1 tsp unsalted butter, room temperature
To Assemble and Serve
- Smoked salmon lox
- Pickled red onions or thinly sliced fresh red onions
- Capers
- Fresh dill sprigs
- Arugula
Directions
Make Sauce
- In small bowl, whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic, dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, capers, salt and pepper. Refrigerate.
Make Batter
- Add eggs, milk, flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt to blender. Blend until well combined and frothy, at least for 1 minute. Let mixture stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. (The closer to room temperature it is, the better the Dutch baby will rise.)
- Preheat oven to 450°F and set rack in centre position, ensuring there is enough room above for Dutch baby to rise high. Set 10″ cast iron pan (or other similarly sized ovenproof pan) on rack while oven heats.
- In small bowl, stir together Parmesan, herbs, garlic and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
- Carefully remove pan from oven and add butter. It will brown a bit. Swirl to melt completely.
- Give batter one more whirr in blender, then pour batter into pan and sprinkle with Parmesan mixture. Immediately return pan to oven and bake until puffy and golden, 15 to 18 minutes, making sure you don’t open the oven during that time.
Assemble and Serve
- Top Dutch baby with salmon and sauce, then add onions, capers, dill and arugula. Slide it out of pan, cut into 4 pieces and serve immediately.
- Source Recipe excerpted from At the Brunch Table by Rebecca Wellman. Reprinted with permission of TouchWood Editions
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