3 Plant-Based Recipes From The Greenhouse Cookbook

Getting your greens has never looked so good. Greenhouse Juice Co., one of Canada’s leading cold-pressed juice start-ups, recently released The Greenhouse Cookbook, featuring easy-to-make, plant-based recipes that make adding more fruits and veggies to your diet seem effortless — and delicious, too. In addition to revealing their secret juice, smoothie, and nut milk recipes, they also have healthy takes on your favorite junk food dishes, like cheesecake, pad thai and tacos.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try:

Spaghetti Squash With Ginger, Chili, Lime And Grilled Tofu

Spicy Mushroom Tacos With Crispy Tempeh

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake With Coconut Whipped Cream