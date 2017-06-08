the greenhouse cookbook

3 Plant-Based Recipes From The Greenhouse Cookbook

Getting your greens has never looked so good. Greenhouse Juice Co., one of Canada’s leading cold-pressed juice start-ups, recently released The Greenhouse Cookbook, featuring easy-to-make, plant-based recipes that make adding more fruits and veggies to your diet seem effortless — and delicious, too. In addition to revealing their secret juice, smoothie, and nut milk recipes, they also have healthy takes on your favorite junk food dishes, like cheesecake, pad thai and tacos.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try:

2-greenhouse-Spaghetti-Squash-with-Ginger,-Chili,-Lime-and-Grilled-Tofu

Spaghetti Squash With Ginger, Chili, Lime And Grilled Tofu

3-greenhouse-Spicy-Mushroom-Tacos-with-Crispy-Tempeh.jpg

Spicy Mushroom Tacos With Crispy Tempeh

4-greenhouse-Vanilla-Bean-Cheesecake-with-Coconut-Whipped-Cream.jpg

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake With Coconut Whipped Cream

Author:
Sabina Sohail
Photographer:
Elena Mari and Nathan Legiehn
Source:
Excerpted from The Greenhouse Cookbook: Plant Based Eating and DIY Juicing by Emma Knight with Hana James, Deeva Green and Lee Reitelman. Photography by Elena Mari and Nathan Legiehn. Copyright © 2017 by Greenhouse Juice Company. Published by Penguin, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
