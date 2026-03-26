Food
7 High-protein Recipes Big on Flavour
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on March 26, 2026
It’s no secret that protein is trending. We’re seeing more protein-packed food and drinks pop up on café menus,
social media and in cookbooks. While it may be particularly popular right now, protein will never go out of style. The nutrient is essential to us feeling full and satiated!
These protein-rich, flavourful lunch and dinner recipes will stand the test of time even when the buzz word loses steam. We didn’t forget about vegan and vegetarian options, too!
Flank Steak Salad with Crispy White Beans
If you’re looking to lower your red meat consumption but don’t want to go cold turkey, this salad is perfect for you. White kidney beans are baked with herbs and garlic to crispy perfection, and added to a bed of arugula with marinated flank steak. Since beans are a plant-based protein, you don’t need as much meat to feel satisfied.
Recipe: Flank Steak Salad with Crispy White Beans
Source: Excerpted from Everyday Mediterranean Vanessa Perrone. © Vanessa Perrone. Photographs by Ariel Tarr. Published by Appetite Books by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Cumin Lime Black Bean Burgers
It’s hard to believe that rolled oats and flaxseed are blended into this homemade black bean burger. These healthy ingredients are pulsed together in a food processor along with lime juice, olive oil and seasonings. The high-protein burger mixture is then shaped into patties and simply cooked in a skillet.
Recipe: Cumin Lime Black Bean Burgers
Source: Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen.©2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Za’atar Salmon and Tahini
This recipe from the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen has an unlikely but delicious pairing of flaky fish and creamy tahini. The salmon skin is left on which offers an extra protein boost. Tahini, a paste made from toasted, ground sesame seeds, is also a great source of the nutrient.
Recipe: Za’atar Salmon and Tahini
Source: Excerpted from Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love by Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad. Copyright © 2021 Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad. Photography by Elena Heatherwick. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Hummus With Soujok-Spiced Beef
Make hummus a complete meal by pumping up the protein with a succulent meat topping. This recipe uses Soujok, an Armenian-inspired spicy sausage with red pepper paste. Sprinkle on some crunchy nuts and serve it with pita bread for dipping.
Recipe: Hummus With Soujok-Spiced Beef
Photographer: Liz and Max Haarala Hamilton
Source: Bayrut: The Cookbook, by Hisham Asaad, published by Smith Street Books.
Salmon, Tuna and Plantain Poke Bowl with Nori and Wiri Wiri Mayo
Fresh and flavourful, this bowl of goodness is a protein-lover’s dream. Edamame, wasabi peas and sushi-grade tuna and salmon are placed atop black rice, an uncommon yet excellent ingredient that has more protein and fibre than brown or white rice.
Recipe: Salmon, Tuna and Plantain Poke Bowl with Nori and Wiri Wiri Mayo
Source: Recipe from Mad Love: Big Flavors Made to Share, from South Asia to the West Indies by Devan Rajkumar. Photography by Suech and Beck. ©2023 by Devan Rajkumar. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher
Shea McGee’s Herby Chicken Meatballs and Rice
This Dutch oven meal is layered with flavour. The meatballs are formed with ground chicken, milk and panko breadcrumbs, and the rice is simmered with chicken stock — a higher protein option than cooking rice with water. Crumbling feta at the end is a tasty note that sneaks in some more nourishment.
Recipe: Shea McGee’s Herby Chicken Meatballs and Rice
Photographer: Courtesy of Studio McGee
Confit Tandoori Chickpeas
Another fantastic meal from bestselling cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi with chef Noor Murad! Serve these slow-cooked, tandoori-spiced chickpeas with Greek yogurt and lime wedges. Swap out yogurt with a non-dairy alternative for a completely vegan — but still high protein — dish.
Recipe: Confit Tandoori Chickpeas
Source: Excerpted from Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love by Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad. Copyright © 2021 Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad. Photography by Elena Heatherwick. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved