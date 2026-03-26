7 High-protein Recipes Big on Flavour

It’s no secret that protein is trending. We’re seeing more protein-packed food and drinks pop up on café menus, social media and in cookbooks. While it may be particularly popular right now, protein will never go out of style. The nutrient is essential to us feeling full and satiated!

These protein-rich, flavourful lunch and dinner recipes will stand the test of time even when the buzz word loses steam. We didn’t forget about vegan and vegetarian options, too!