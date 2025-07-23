City Homes

A 1920s English Cottage-style Home Gets A Sophisticated Second Act From Designström

Author: Matthew Hague

Published on July 23, 2025

Seamlessly blending old and new is one of the trickiest but most essential tasks in any renovation project. When Linnea Lions and Martin de Sousa, the co-founders of Designström, were asked to modernize a 1920s English cottage–style house in midtown Toronto, they had their work cut out for them.

The homeowners, a professional couple with two boys, wanted to retain the classic character of the exterior with its stucco siding and charming sash windows, but they also wanted to bring in new elements. The addition, for instance, would be modern, with big expanses of glass framed in black metal.

A matte black home sits on the corner of a suburb street surrounded by old trees. english cottage-style house

The new addition has contemporary style, with expansive glazing and a black metal exterior.

“We didn’t want the addition to seem like it was simply tacked on,” says Martin. So they painted out the original stucco, which was a washed-out grey.

Video: A small city home gets an indoor-outdoor facelift

Two caucasian individuals sit in a brightly lit room. One is a blonde woman, the other a dark haired man. english cottage-style house

Designers Linnea Lions and Martin de Sousa of Designström.

“We chose a darker colour to give the house and addition a cohesive look,” says Linnea (above, left). “The black exterior looks beautiful against the green of the trees in the summer and blends nicely into the corner lot.”

A light wood mudroom with clean-lined white cabinets and checkerboard tiles. english cottage-style house

The mudroom’s checkered floor and mix of white oak and light grey laminate millwork echo the contrasting tones of the kitchen.

The interiors presented their own challenges. The pre-renovation house was dated and in need of an update, reflecting every bit of its 100 years. “We had to do some structural work to level all the floors and ceilings, and the joists needed sistering to connect the original structure to the addition,” says Linnea.

A modern entryway with a geometric tile floor, medium wood staircase leading both upstairs and down, and a matching bench. english cottage-style house

A streamlined railing nods to the understated Scandi style throughout the home.

Construction took nearly 18 months because of the scope and the complexity of the project. (The overall design took around two and a half years due to pandemic challenges and delays at the permit office.)

A modern living room with classic elements including a marble fireplace, cool navy sitting chair, grey couch, and a painting of a beach. A staircase and entryway is seen in the distance. english cottage-style house

Linnea designed the marble fireplace surround in the living room with a modern but timeless look that still works with the clients’ existing mid-century coffee table and seating.

Fortunately, the floor plan didn’t need a drastic overhaul. “The main entrance, living room and stairs all stayed where they were,” says Linnea. “We relocated the kitchen to the addition, which allowed for a larger dining room, a proper mudroom and a new powder room on the main floor.”

A large marble island is the centre of this light-oak kitchen with white uppers, oak cabinets and floors, and matte black accents. english cottage-style house

Because very little of the original 1920s aesthetic could be salvaged, Linnea and Martin decided to decorate in a more modern style. Modern for Designström leans toward Scandinavian — Linnea is originally from Stockholm —with clean lines and timeless elements.

Light-oak lowers and cabinets match the floor of this modern, clean-lined kitchen with white accent cabinets and matte black accents. english cottage-style house

White uppers allow the white oak millwork and quartzite to shine in the kitchen.

That design influence is seen in the white walls and white oak floors throughout the house. Especially in the kitchen, the mix of painted and white oak cabinets has a distinct Scandi feel. Dotted throughout the rooms are references to other periods, too.

A sleek modern dining room with vertical reeded walls, a rounded light wood, dining table, modern black chairs and lighting fixtures. english cottage-style house

Brass lighting, reeding and earthy hues create a warm, inviting vibe in the dining room.

The dining room showcases a mélange of different eras: the custom modern dining table sits on a transitional rug next to a mid-century modern–style sideboard — a piece the owners already had in their home and treasure.

A black bar with tall cabinets with reeded wood doors. an open section displays glasses, bottles, and drawers. english cottage-style house

Porcelain tile with brass accents on the back wall of the bar catches the light and offers a touch of glam.

Reeding on the sideboard was another element that helped harmonize old and new. “We added a similar texture to the wall in the dining room, the doors of the bar in the kitchen, the vent hood above the range, and some of the bathroom millwork,” says Linnea.

A close up of the bar, which has a tile blackspash, many different types of glasses, and bottles of alcohol. english cottage-style house

“It’s these similar touches, these variations on a theme, that pull a room together.” Martin agrees: “Regardless of the different styles or periods reflected, these common elements make the design feel intentional.”

A blue jungle-inspired wallpaper lines the walls of this powder room with a cream vanity and gold accents. english cottage-style house

An off-white vanity and counter is a quiet backdrop for the punchy Palm Jungle wallpaper in the new powder room.

A deep-blue walled bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, light hardwood floors, a plush rug, and a big bed define the principal bedroom. english cottage-style house

The serene principal bedroom has expansive treetop views, bringing the outdoors in.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom also moved into the addition, and a new ensuite and dressing room were created.

A walk-in closet off the principal bedroom has grey closets and a shelf in the middle of the room. english cottage-style house

The principal bedroom is separated from the rest of the house by an elegant dressing room.

“The dressing room skylight allows sunlight to shine down on the millwork,” says Martin. “It’s so peaceful; it’s one of my favourite moments in the house.”

A clean modern bathroom with grey marble tiles that flow from ceiling to floor. a light wood cabinet topped with marble countertops in a double vanity. Matte black hardware ties the room together. english cottage-style house

Textured wall tile gives the ensuite depth and dimension.

The ensuite bathroom contains a large soaker tub with dark grey lining on the white porcelain bathtub. Floor-to-ceiling grey marble is surrounds the tub. english cottage-style house

Black finishes on the plumbing fixtures, tub and window frame have a contemporary feel.

english cottage-style house

Floor-to-ceiling shelving offers a place to display books and collections in one son’s bedroom.

A light wood double vanity with a short grey backsplash that cuts off to a large rectangular mirror in this white-walled bathroom. english cottage-style house

Grey terrazzo-look tile adds movement and interest in the second-floor bathroom.

A very modern home-gym with black and white geometric wallpaper. A treadmill, a stationary bike, a weight-lifting station, and a yoga ball are featured. english cottage-style house

Graphic wallpaper adds punch and brings a contemporary vibe to the home gym, located on the lower level.

By the Numbers

Size of the house: 2,900 square feet

Number of bedrooms: 4

Number of bathrooms: 5

Construction timeline: 18 months

Total timeline from start to finish, including design, permits and construction: 2½ years

Number of different tile styles: 18

Number of wallpapers: 5

A shot of the back of the home from the backyard. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow views of the warmly-lit home. The exterior is matte black to match the patio dining furniture. english cottage-style house

The newly painted dark exterior is striking on the corner property, which boasts stately mature trees.

Linnea and Martin’s Reno Tips for Modernizing a Home With Heritage

Plan to Be Surprised: When renovating older houses, you’ll often uncover structural, plumbing or electrical issues. Work with a good contractor who can navigate surprises. When selecting a builder, ask for references and tour a previously finished project.

Let the Pictures do the Talking: To communicate the decorating style you’re looking for, build a file of inspiration photos and share it with your designer to get on the same page.

Build in Extra Time For the Project: Delays will happen, including slow shipments of specific finishes or furniture pieces, or you might change your mind about what you want at the last minute. It’s good to build a one- to two-month buffer into the schedule for delays, changes and setbacks

Have a Healthy Contingency: It’s always good to set aside an additional 10 to 15 per cent of the overall budget to deal with the unexpected. You never know what you’ll find when you open walls — knob and tube, asbestos, you name it!

The Best Decorating is in the Mix: Introducing a balance of colour, texture and pattern brings interest and prevents modern spaces from feeling overly sparse.

Photographer:

James Morley, Doublespace Photography/ Vincent Lions (Portrait)

Stylist:

Reiko Caron and Maria Cabada

Designer:

Linnea Lions and Martin DeSousa

