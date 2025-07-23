A 1920s English Cottage-style Home Gets A Sophisticated Second Act From Designström

Seamlessly blending old and new is one of the trickiest but most essential tasks in any renovation project. When Linnea Lions and Martin de Sousa, the co-founders of Designström, were asked to modernize a 1920s English cottage–style house in midtown Toronto, they had their work cut out for them.

The homeowners, a professional couple with two boys, wanted to retain the classic character of the exterior with its stucco siding and charming sash windows, but they also wanted to bring in new elements. The addition, for instance, would be modern, with big expanses of glass framed in black metal.