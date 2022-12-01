Decorating & Design
December 1, 2022
DIY: Marble Holiday Crackers
Get the look of high-end Florentine marbled paper using budget-friendly materials.
What You’ll Need:
- 12″ x 12″ white cardstock paper 5–10 seconds. Lift the paper out of
- Foam shaving cream
- Acrylic paint the shaving cream and place it on some (3–4 coordinating shades per cracker)
- Squeegee
- Stir stick
- Container (large enough for size of paper)
- Newspaper
- Small trinkets and printed jokes for inside the cracker
- Cracker snaps (find these at Amazon or Michaels)
- Double-sided tape
- Ribbon
- Cardboard tubes (or leftover toilet paper rolls)
How To Make Marbled Paper:
- Fill a container with a layer of shaving cream.
- Add squirts of acrylic paint in different colors.
- Swirl the paint gently into the shaving cream with sticks to create streaks of color. Don’t overmix.
- Place the paper into the container and press down lightly into the shaving cream until all of the paper has come in contact with the foam, around newspaper or scrap paper.
- Using a squeegee, remove the excess shaving cream from the paper.
- Leave to dry.
How To Make Crackers:
- Lay marble paper upside down on a work surface and position the cardboard tube in the top centre of the paper.
- Apply a piece of double-sided tape to the paper to hold the tube in place.
- Roll the paper around the tube and secure it with double-sided tape.
- Pinch the paper on one side of the cracker around the ends of the cardboard tube and fasten it with the ribbon.
- Place the cracker snap into the open end of the tube and fill the tube with a small trinket, joke, etc.
- Tie off the other end of the cracker with a piece of ribbon.
Author: Emma Reddington and Jen Evans
Photographer:
Cathie Ferguson
Source:
House & Home