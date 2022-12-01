DIY: Marble Holiday Crackers

Get the look of high-end Florentine marbled paper using budget-friendly materials.

What You’ll Need:

12″ x 12″ white cardstock paper 5–10 seconds. Lift the paper out of

Foam shaving cream

Acrylic paint the shaving cream and place it on some (3–4 coordinating shades per cracker)

Squeegee

Stir stick

Container (large enough for size of paper)

Newspaper

Small trinkets and printed jokes for inside the cracker

Cracker snaps (find these at Amazon or Michaels)

Double-sided tape

Ribbon

Cardboard tubes (or leftover toilet paper rolls)

How To Make Marbled Paper:

Fill a container with a layer of shaving cream. Add squirts of acrylic paint in different colors. Swirl the paint gently into the shaving cream with sticks to create streaks of color. Don’t overmix. Place the paper into the container and press down lightly into the shaving cream until all of the paper has come in contact with the foam, around newspaper or scrap paper. Using a squeegee, remove the excess shaving cream from the paper. Leave to dry.