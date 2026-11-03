Apple Berry Crumble
“You want the crumble to form clusters of butter, oats, flour and brown sugar. At first, it seems like it won’t come together, but as you keep working it, it suddenly does. This version is with apples and berries, but you can swap in pears, or use both apples and pears.”— Teo Paul
Ingredients
Serves 6
Crumble Topping
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups packed brown sugar
- 1½ cups quick-cooking rolled oats
- ½ lb. cold salted butter, cubed
Apple Berry Filling
- 2 lbs. apples (Teo likes Cortland or Honeycrisp), peeled and cut into 1″ pieces
- 1 cup frozen mixed berries
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp pure maple syrup
- Pinch salt
Ice cream or whipped cream, for serving
Directions
Make Topping
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar and oats. Add butter and start working it through with your hands. It’ll take about 10 minutes but, eventually, it’ll start to clump into little clusters.
Make Filling, Bake and Serve
- In another large bowl, combine apples, berries, sugar, lemon juice, maple syrup and salt. Stir it all around until everything is coated.
- Spread apple mixture evenly in 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Scatter Crumble Topping over fruit in clusters.
- Bake for 60 minutes, until fruit is bubbling around sides and topping is golden and crisp. (You may need 10 minutes more, depending on your oven.) Serve warm with ice cream or fresh whipped cream.
- Source Recipe from Done Right by Teo Paul. ©2026 Teo Paul. Photographs by Daniel Neuhaus. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
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Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
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