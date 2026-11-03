Warm Spinach Salad with Bacon and Chèvre Chaud
“The warm vinaigrette on the fresh spinach with the bacon and the chèvre toast is a really nice combination. I added toasted pecans for a bit of crunch.” — Teo Paul
Ingredients
Serves 4
Balsamic Vinaigrette
- 1 cup canola oil
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- Salt and ground black pepper, to taste
Salad
- 1 cup pecan halves, chopped
- 10½ oz. bacon slab, cut into small strips
- 2 slices crusty bread
- 1 garlic clove
- Olive oil
- 4 slices Paillot de chèvre (about 7 oz. total), cut ½” thick (or local chèvre log cut into rounds)
- 2 bunches large-leaf spinach
Directions
Make Vinaigrette
- In medium bowl, combine canola oil and mustard. Slowly whisk in vinegar until it becomes creamy brown. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. If it’s too mild, add more vinegar. If it’s too strong, add more oil. If it splits and isn’t coming together, place 1 teaspoon of mustard in clean bowl and slowly whisk in split vinaigrette. Once it’s together, correct flavour. It might need more oil if it’s too tart, or more mustard if it’s too loose.
Make Salad
- Preheat oven to 400°F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread pecans on prepared baking sheet and toast for 6 minutes. Remove pan from oven and preheat broiler to high. Transfer pecans to plate to cool, leaving parchment paper on pan.
- In large skillet over medium heat, sauté bacon until golden. Pour off about three-quarters of fat. Reduce heat to low, add Balsamic Vinaigrette, and stir slowly for 1 minute. Remove from heat and keep warm.
- Toast bread, cut each slice in half, and place on lined baking sheet. Rub surface with garlic clove and drizzle with a bit of olive oil. Place slice of chèvre on each. Broil for about 3 to 4 minutes, until cheese is softened and golden and smells delicious.
- Place spinach in large bowl. Pour in warm vinaigrette and toss with tongs until spinach is coated. To plate, pile dressed spinach in shallow bowls and set warm chèvre crostini on top. Scatter toasted pecans around for crunch.
- Source Recipe from Done Right by Teo Paul. ©2026 Teo Paul. Photographs by Daniel Neuhaus. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Written By
Lauren MedeirosView All Articles
Tagged