Before & After
Step Into Todd Talbot’s Mid-century Kitchen Makeover
Published on October 2, 2025
Picking up the pieces after their home in the Okanagan was destroyed by the 2023 B.C. wildfires, television personality Todd Talbot (you may remember him as the one of the hosts of
Love It or List It Vancouver) and his wife Rabecca, bought this bungalow in the city’s east end. “It was in a time capsule from the 1940s,” says Todd of the couple’s purchase.
Bringing it into the present meant a full renovation. For the interiors, Todd and Rabecca drew inspiration from the warm wood tones and colour palette of mid-century modern style. With a Pinterest board in hand, they enlisted
to help them create the perfectly tailored kitchen of their dreams. Scroll down to see the beautiful results. Merit Kitchens
Merit Kitchens brought Todd and Rabecca’s dream kitchen to life with an attractive mix of custom and standard cabinets that suited the family’s lifestyle and taste. The upper door fronts in white offer a bright and modern look, while the warm wood of the lower cabinets and panelled fridge, help it feel grounded. Upper Cabinet Standard Tofino door front in Custom Matte Krestel While; panelled fridge and Lower Cabinet Custom Walnut Slim-edge Profile door front in Natural Stain.
“Merit Kitchens and I have a long-lasting relationship. They did a lot of the kitchens on
Love It or List It Vancouver, and I was impressed by their craftsmanship — it felt like a natural fit to work with them on our kitchen.” — Todd Talbot.
AFTER: The couple created a new, larger arch as an homage to the original structure. While it helps open up the space, it also creates a sculptural delineation between the dining room and kitchen.
AFTER: Removing the small opening to the kitchen created a more open-concept feel and showcased the exposed fir beams, which were stained in a walnut finish to match the new hickory flooring and walnut cabinets. To add a sense of height — and make room for ceiling fixtures — the roof was “flipped,” with insulation placed on the opposite side of the exposed beams.
AFTER: Todd wanted the curved island to look like a piece of furniture so Merit Kitchens created the custom walnut vertical ribbed door fronts and panels stained in Natural. A brass kickplate and hardware complete the look.
A custom curved niche now holds the family’s favourite barware and pottery. The green tiles and brass bar rails give it a retro feel.
AFTER: The reconfigured space now offers more storage and counter space, plus a view of the outdoors while washing the dishes.
AFTER: Todd loves the personalized, hidden details from Merit Kitchens — and so do we! Custom drawers were made to perfectly hold Rabecca’s collection of teas and vintage tea cups. “She’s obsessed with drinking tea — that’s all she drinks,” jokes Todd. “And it utilizes the space so much better than just, a big old drawer, making everything easily accessible.”
Styling by Emma Reddington
Photographer: Janis Nicolay