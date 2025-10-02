Step Into Todd Talbot’s Mid-century Kitchen Makeover

Presented by:

Picking up the pieces after their home in the Okanagan was destroyed by the 2023 B.C. wildfires, television personality Todd Talbot (you may remember him as the one of the hosts of Love It or List It Vancouver) and his wife Rabecca, bought this bungalow in the city’s east end. “It was in a time capsule from the 1940s,” says Todd of the couple’s purchase.

Bringing it into the present meant a full renovation. For the interiors, Todd and Rabecca drew inspiration from the warm wood tones and colour palette of mid-century modern style. With a Pinterest board in hand, they enlisted Merit Kitchens to help them create the perfectly tailored kitchen of their dreams. Scroll down to see the beautiful results.