These Three Colourful Condos Spark Joy

2) An East Vancouver Penthouse with A Vivacious Palette

Designer Tanya McLean gave this new-build penthouse a sunny, Palm Springs–style disposition, no matter the weather. This two-level, 1,400-square-foot penthouse apartment in East Vancouver is a combo of banana leaf motifs and a beach-towel palette. “Most homeowners are cautious, but when you have clients who trust your design direction and allow you to be so creative, it’s a rare event. They didn’t want boring or beige; they wanted it to be lighter, brighter, uplifting and whimsical.”

Photographer: Janis Nicolay