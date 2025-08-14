Decorating & Design
These Three Colourful Condos Spark Joy
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on August 14, 2025
These condos take a no-holds-barred approach to
bold hues, and the payoff is huge. Whether it’s delivered via a splashy floral drape or wall covering, candy-like terrazzo counter or chartreuse velvet chair, these colourful elements supercharge the palettes and prove there are no limits for those who love colour. Below, see the joyful role that colour plays in these condos!
1) A Toronto Condo with Vibrant Colour and Pattern
When the homeowners of this 1,650-square-foot Toronto
condo were looking for a designer they were discouraged by portfolios full of stark, white spaces. They wanted colour and pattern, something that would nod to their fun side. “Cori seemed like a colourful person and had a colourful space we could relate to,” says homeowner Robin of designer Cori Halpern.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Cori Halpern
A mix of juicy peacock and chartreuse velvet dining chairs are fun and playful in the dining area.
“The drapery fabric was where we injected movement into the space, and we needed a lot of it,” says Cori of the colourful
floral print. “The Pindler fabric we ended up with looks a little like Japanese tattoo art; we all loved it,” says the designer.
The kitchen is full of punchy colour, thanks to the fluted teal island and robins’s egg cabinets. “I always knew I wanted to do a two-tone teal kitchen for these two,” says Cori. “We’re all redheads and we tend to gravitate toward similar hues. The Farrow & Ball–inspired palette suits them; they look good in the space.”
Robin and Amelia (shown with Winston, their Chihuahua) tasked Cori with creating a fun and inviting space with
mid-century modern touches, bold colours and lots of fun pattern.
The bedroom is bathed in a cosmetic pink wash of colour. Cori enveloped the principal bedroom in a blush-hued House of Hackney
wallpaper, matching bolster fabric and pastel drapes.
The pale minty colour on the vanity and cabinet is soft, but unexpected and fresh. Cori accented the shade with playful aquatic-themed wallpaper to match the blue millwork and penny tiles.
2) An East Vancouver Penthouse with A Vivacious Palette
Designer Tanya McLean gave this new-build penthouse a sunny, Palm Springs–style disposition, no matter the weather. This two-level, 1,400-square-foot
penthouse apartment in East Vancouver is a combo of banana leaf motifs and a beach-towel palette. “Most homeowners are cautious, but when you have clients who trust your design direction and allow you to be so creative, it’s a rare event. They didn’t want boring or beige; they wanted it to be lighter, brighter, uplifting and whimsical.”
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Tanya McLean (Mango Design Co)
This is a home that embraces traditional craftsmanship (all of the art was created by local artisans) but with a modern maximalist’s celebration of colour. A jubilant floor-to-ceiling mural of supersize pop art foliage hovers above simple
dining room chairs the colour of a beach sunset viewed through an Instagram filter.
Terrazzo counters in confetti colours add a happy, beach-party vibe to the
kitchen and bathrooms. Tanya used colour and art to visually define the kitchen and break up the 17-foot-tall space.
A pale peacock headboard and tropical bedspread gives the
principal bedroom the feel of a tropical resort, amplified by the ensuite’s Pop Art palette.
Banana-leaf print wallpaper paired with pink millwork in the dressing room instills a happy, holiday look.
The kitchen’s terrazzo counter is repeated in the
principal ensuite, which is amped up with a fluted vanity and graphic floor tile.
Colourful and overscaled patterned wallpapers Tanya chose for a guest bedroom and dressing rooms are “unique and used to define each space, but all have a tropical theme.” The wallpaper’s pink ground is accented by a sumptuous velvet chair.
Painted millwork in an oceanic-blue highlights the millwork and door’s textural details.
Teal cabinets accent the moody Japanese-inspired wallpaper mural in the walk-in closet.
“Each element in the penthouse is special in its own right, but everything works together beautifully,” says the designer.
3) A City Apartment Bursting With Colour and Graphics
Real-estate broker Justine Deluce turned to designer
Anne Hepfer, an intrepid colourist, to use bold strokes of saturated hues and graphic patterns to transform her Toronto apartment. In the living room, an abstract painting, velvet toss pillows and floral chairs inject juicy green notes.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Anne Hepfer
A
swivel chair is upholstered in a modern take on chintz, while a green herringbone fabric dresses up a bench.
A medley of colours in the plaid wallpaper enlivens a deep teal pleather-covered
banquette.
This bold
botanical wallpaper is accented by a peacock pillow, trimmed in sunny yellow.
Touches of gold create a jewel-box effect in the dusky plum
powder room. The lilac vanity and door amps up this saturated shade for a colour-drenched effect that’s luxe.
