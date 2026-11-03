Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup with Mushrooms and Herbs
“This recipe was inspired by cookbook writer and New York Times Cooking contributor Hetty Lui McKinnon, who knows her way around a dumpling.” — Melissa Clark
Ingredients
Serves 3
- 3 tbsp toasted sesame oil, plus more for serving
- 8 oz. shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, caps thinly sliced (about 3 cups)
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced (whites and dark green tops separated)
- ¼ tsp red chili flakes, or more to taste
- 2 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger (2″ to 3″ piece)
- 2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced
- 6 cups vegetable or chicken broth, homemade or store-bought
- 2 tbsp soy sauce or tamari, plus more to taste
- 1 tsp fine sea/table salt, plus more to taste
- ½ tsp white or black pepper, plus more to taste
- 7 oz. firm tofu, drained and cubed (about 1 cup)
- 12 oz. frozen dumplings (pork, chicken or vegetable)
- 4 to 6 cups sliced Asian greens, such as bok choy, tatsoi, Chinese broccoli or cabbage (napa, red or green)
- 2 to 3 tbsp Chinese black vinegar (see Rules), malt vinegar or balsamic vinegar
To Serve
- Fresh cilantro, thinly sliced fresh chiles or toasted sesame seeds
- Chili crisp or chili oil (optional)
Directions
Make Soup
- In large pot, heat sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and scallion whites and cook, stirring, until scallions are soft and mushrooms have released their liquid and are beginning to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in chili flakes, ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Add broth, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to medium-low, add tofu and dumplings, and simmer until dumplings are cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in greens in the last 2 to 3 minutes.
- Just before serving, taste and add more soy sauce, salt and pepper if you like, then gently stir vinegar into soup. Ladle into individual bowls. Drizzle with sesame oil and garnish with scallion greens and other chosen toppings. Stir in chili crisp or chili oil for extra heat if you like.
Melissa’s Rules & Variations
- To boost the mushroomy flavours in this dish, substitute 2 ounces dried shiitakes for fresh. Place them in a bowl with ample hot tap water to cover. Let stand for 30 minutes. Substitute the soaking liquid for some of your broth and drop the mushrooms into your soup (slice them up first).
- You can substitute noodles for the dumplings for a lighter soup.
- Black vinegar is an aged grain-based vinegar (it’s usually not gluten-free) used throughout Asia. The aging process gives it a complex, malty flavor and contributes to its inky color. It’s commonly available at Asian markets, but if you can’t find it, malt vinegar or balsamic vinegar makes a good substitute.
- Source “The Big Book of Dinner” Text copyright © 2026 by Melissa Clark. Photographs copyright © 2026 David Malosh. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC
Written By