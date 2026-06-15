Food
Celebrate Father’s Day with the Ultimate BBQ Feast
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on June 15, 2026
Grilling season is officially here! Fire up the barbecue this Father’s Day weekend and enjoy a feast of smoky proteins and fresh sides. The key to a
great barbecue is an array of textures and flavours, and these recipes deliver on all fronts. Explore our favourite summertime dishes below, perfect for Father’s Day and beyond.
Steak with Garlic, Lemon and Herb Butter
Géraldine Leverd says this recipe is a summer favourite for outdoor dining. The citrusy butter adds a burst of flavour and grilled romaine bring a refreshing twist to the steak.
Recipe: Steak with Garlic, Lemon and Herb Butter
Source: Recipe from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved
Grind-Your-Own-Beef Burgers
You’ll really taste the difference homemade makes with these all-beef burgers. Balsamic onions are a perfect match to the rich patty.
Recipe: Grind-Your-Own-Beef Burgers
Source: Photography by Ryan Szulc/Food styling by Christopher St. Onge/Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Maple-dijon Chicken Thighs with Snap Pea Salsa
Andrea Buckett’s hint-of-maple chicken thighs are sweet and salty. Marinate the chicken while you chop up the salsa topping so the dish comes together quickly.
Recipe: Maple-dijon Chicken Thighs with Snap Pea Salsa
Source: Recipe excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Photographs by Betty Shin Binon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Whole Sweet Potatoes with Pasilla Chili Oil and Cotija Cheese
Chef Cory Vitiello walks us through this potato dish inspired by Toronto restaurant Quetzal: grilled sweet potatoes topped with cilantro, scallions and cheese.
Recipe: Whole Sweet Potatoes with Pasilla Chili Oil and Cotija Cheese
Source: Photography by Maya Visnyei/Food styling by David Grenier/Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Bacon-wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Cream cheese balances out the spice in this bite-size, crowd-pleasing appetizer. A thin layer of homemade barbecue sauce is brushed on at the end for a touch of sweetness.
Recipe: Bacon-wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Little India Masala Corn
This is not your average corn on the cob. It’s brushed with butter and seasoned with lime covered in masala — an unexpected but delicious pairing!
Recipe: Little India Masala Corn
Source: Recipe from Mad Love: Big Flavors Made to Share, from South Asia to the West Indies by Devan Rajkumar. Photography by Suech and Beck. ©2023 by Devan Rajkumar. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher
Pineapple Plank Salmon
You’ve probably heard of cedar plank salmon, but how about pineapple plank salmon? This salmon dish is a unique rendition on the classic, cooked on a ‘plank’ of the fresh yellow fruit for a pop of flavour.
Recipe: Pineapple Plank Salmon
Source: Reprinted with permission from The Big Book of Barbecue on Your Pellet Grill by Paula Stachyra. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Paula Stachyra
Herby Olive Grilled Salmon
If pineapple salmon isn’t your thing, try this bright and briny alternative. “The richness of the fish is perfectly balanced by the lemon and olives,” says culinary influencer and model Maryah Ananda.
Recipe: Herby Grilled Salmon
Source: Recipe from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved
Twice-cooked Ribs
These tangy ribs start in the oven to get tender and are finished on the grill for a crisp exterior. Reserve extra sauce for dunking at the end.
Recipe: Twice-cooked Ribs
Source: Recipe from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved
Cornbread with Sage and Maple Brown Butter Glaze
Cherry Street Barbecue’s Lawrence La Pianta share the ultimate barbecue side dish: homemade cornbread with a herbaceous glaze. The cornbread is best served warm so be sure to heat it up before serving.
Recipe: Cornbread with Sage and Maple Brown Butter Glaze
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Steak Fajitas with Chimichurri Avocados
Another Andrea Buckett favourite, these steak fajitas are sizzling with heat. If you want to kick things up a notch, keep the jalapeno’s seeds and white pith intact.
Recipe: Steak Fajitas with Chimichurri Avocados
Source: Recipe excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Photographs by Betty Shin Binon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
All-Green Slaw
You can’t have a barbecue without a crisp, refreshing salad. With hearty napa cabbage as the base, other flavours — blue cheese, lemon and basil — can shine. You can also use this slaw on burgers or sandwiches.
Recipe: All-Green Slaw
Source: Recipe from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved
Fresh Corn and Peach Skillet Cake
Who knew you could bake a cake on the grill! Cory Vitiello shares his fabulous corn and peach cake, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Recipe: Fresh Corn and Peach Skillet Cake
Source: Photography by Maya Visnyei/Food styling by David Grenier/Prop styling by Stacey Smithers