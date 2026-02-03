The Best Updated Bungalows From The Archives

The gallery wall features pieces Orsi has been saving for years. “Some are paintings given to me by painters I’ve worked with and, some are by family,” she says. Determined to bring English style back to the house, she travelled to London to immerse herself in the look, visiting the deVOL Kitchens showroom and design shops in the Belgravia district before embarking on the six-month-long renovation. “My style is more contemporary, but I knew it would be a missed opportunity if I did something modern,” she says.

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox