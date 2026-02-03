Decorating & Design
The Best Updated Bungalows From The Archives
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on February 3, 2026
Once derided for their cookie-cutter shapes and compact rooms, bungalows are now appreciated for their accessibility, energy efficiency and charm. Many boomers who grew up in bungalows are returning to this style as they
downsize, raising a new challenge: how to keep the look fresh and relevant. Whether the style is quaint English, rustic farmhouse, or a mid-century look that honours the original architecture, these designers and homeowners give bungalows a glow-up.
Rosie Daykin’s Ranch-style Bungalow
Designer
Rosie Daykin’s two-storey 1920s ranch-style bungalow has been featured multiple times in House & Home. Recently, she revamped the 3,000-square-foot Vancouver home, where she and her husband, Paul, have lived for 18 years. When Rosie and Paul bought their Vancouver bungalow, she had embraced the contemporary aesthetic that was popular, choosing a sleek, lacquered coffee table and remote blinds for the living room. “Many of the details I originally included in the house were exciting in the moment but came to feel a bit soulless, impractical and, more importantly, not very me.”
Photographer: Andrew Montgomery
Designer: Rosie Daykin
In the living room refresh, Rosie balked at reupholstering the twin sofas’ luxe pink mohair, opting instead for floral mini-print slipcovers.
Photographer: Andrew Montgomery
Designer: Rosie Daykin
The once contemporary kitchen got a dash of English
farmhouse style with brass lighting and faucets, and the Calacatta marble waterfall gables were removed on the island to help “quiet” the space.
Photographer: Andrew Montgomery
Designer: Rosie Daykin
The dining chairs were found in a Cotswolds antique store and pair well with a new oak campaign dining table.
Photographer: Andrew Montgomery
Designer: Rosie Daykin
In the
principal bedroom, a scenic mural was removed in favour of this wallpaper with matching drapes. A sculptural pendant draws the eye up.
Photographer: Andrew Montgomery
Designer: Rosie Daykin
The project started with a
principal ensuite redo. That to-the-studs bathroom reno saw metres of contemporary mosaic tile replaced with a handmade tile Rosie saw in New York’s La Mercerie (it took her years to track down the source). Wide-plank oak flooring in a herringbone pattern grounds the new curvy tub. Rosie loves the pastiche of the floral wallpapers.
Photographer: Andrew Montgomery
Designer: Rosie Daykin
In 2006, Rosie had new sliders and windows installed and transformed the front yard into a courtyard overlooking her English-style
garden.
Photographer: Andrew Montgomery
Designer: Rosie Daykin
Orsi Panos’ Heritage Bungalow
Owning a historical home had always been a dream for Whitby, Ont.–based designer
Orsi Panos. Her circa-1855, 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom bungalow was built by one of the original settlers in Whitby.“It hadn’t been updated in decades, but the exterior had such beautiful English Regency cottage style,” says Orsi. “I knew there was potential for the inside to match.” Watch Orsi tour her bungalow.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Design, Orsi Panos/styling, Catherine Therrien
The gallery wall features pieces Orsi has been saving for years. “Some are paintings given to me by painters I’ve worked with and, some are by family,” she says. Determined to bring
English style back to the house, she travelled to London to immerse herself in the look, visiting the deVOL Kitchens showroom and design shops in the Belgravia district before embarking on the six-month-long renovation. “My style is more contemporary, but I knew it would be a missed opportunity if I did something modern,” she says.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Design, Orsi Panos/styling, Catherine Therrien
The original Victorian stone fireplace surround is a standout feature. “It was in rough shape, but it was one of the most beautiful things about the house,” says Orsi. The living room’s original Victorian stone
fireplace surround was cleaned up and now takes centre stage, blemishes included. “One of the things I learned in London is that old homes teach us to embrace imperfections. Even with small cracks or discolouration, a piece can still be beautiful,” says Orsi.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Design, Orsi Panos/styling, Catherine Therrien
Orsi knocked down a wall to expand the footprint of the kitchen. Collections are prominent here — copper pots
in the kitchen, a gallery wall of treasured paintings in the living room, books styled on high shelves in the hallway, and Orsi’s father’s measuring sticks sit out on the coffee table (he was a teacher who loved to build and create in his spare time).
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Design, Orsi Panos/styling, Catherine Therrien
In the kitchen, a painted, furniture-style island brings colour while the
linen wallpaper mural adds subtle drama. “It’s like a forest, but with lots of flowers and tropical plants,” says Orsi.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Design, Orsi Panos/styling, Catherine Therrien
This bedroom is painted in deep blue, where traditional, layered bedding adds to the cottage feel.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Design, Orsi Panos/styling, Catherine Therrien
Orsi used three different styles of porcelain tile in the bathroom. There’s a traditional
checkerboard on the floor, a floral on the walls and a solid dark tile above that shows off the height of the ceiling.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Design, Orsi Panos/styling, Catherine Therrien
In the second bedroom, Orsi drenched the walls and built-in around the bed in the same pale pink hue to keep the look light. Orsi’s adult children stay at the house when they’re in town, and Orsi often
works here. Someday in the not-too-distant future, she envisions downsizing and moving in full time. “I feel like I’m walking into a dream every time I’m here.”
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Design, Orsi Panos/styling, Catherine Therrien
An Updated ’60s Bungalow By Brian McCourt
In this a three-bedroom bungalow in Clarkson, Ontario west of Toronto, designers Brian McCourt, host of HGTV’s Backyard Builds and Michayla Caughlin totally reimagined the compact house.
Rarely has a bungalow looked so cool. The designers opened the attic up and exposed the wood rafters, removed walls and enlarged windows to turn a boxy ’60s bungalow into a bright, sun-filled open concept space perfect for a young family. Click to see this entire
home.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Brian McCourt & Michayla Caughlin
The kitchen was the biggest splurge and fixes a common bungalow shortcoming: eight-foot ceilings. The attic was opened up to vault the ceilings over the kitchen, and two new skylights were installed to amplify natural light. “Unused attic space is a huge missed opportunity,” he says. “The cool part is that we changed the architecture without changing the exterior.” For a contemporary spin, budget-friendly vinyl windows are designed to mimic ironwork.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Brian McCourt & Michayla Caughlin
Vaulting the ceiling and taking out walls made a massive difference,” Brian says. “I’m so happy we didn’t do an extension.” Blowing out the walls and opening up the ceilings to create a light-filled, airy family home with plenty of space and visual drama and a custom mantel and electric fireplace give the living room a focal point.
Designer: Brian McCourt & Michayla Caughlin
The fridge was painted a matte white to blend in with the uppers after the door panel as delayed due to the pandemic.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Brian McCourt & Michayla Caughlin
The banquette conceals a bulkhead to the basement stairs while an interior window acts as a safety barrier without blocking the light.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Brian McCourt & Michayla Caughlin
A neutral palette creates a calm and serene vibe in the principal bedroom.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Brian McCourt & Michayla Caughlin
The bungalow’s only bathroom has a modern graphic look, thanks to a punchy blue vanity, matte black fixtures and skinnys tile set in a stacked bond pattern.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Brian McCourt & Michayla Caughlin
An English-inspired Bungalow By Thomas Interiors + Design
“They wanted an eclectic,
vintage-inspired home with modern and English-style elements,” says Oshawa, Ont., designer Nicole Thomas of Thomas Interiors + Design of the design brief. Creamy whites and woods are classic, while brass and black accents provide contrast and feel very today.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Design, Nicole Thomas, Thomas Interiors + Design/styling, Me&Mo, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener
Opera singer Sarah MacDonald and her husband, Jason MacDonald, with Lily, built a new 1,950-square-foot bungalow with four-bedrooms in Lindsay, Ont., the quaint town where the high school sweethearts grew up. Sarah and Jason are the founders and co-owners of
Lighthouse Cabinetry, which Jason runs, and furniture and lighting store Light House Co.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Design, Nicole Thomas, Thomas Interiors + Design/styling, Me&Mo, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener
The trio created the incredible English-style modern farmhouse kitchen with its face frame cabinets and substantial chopping block, the living room and its black built-ins, and the laundry room. The dynamic mix of lighting and furniture, though, are all Sarah and Jason, pictured next to Lily, their charming French bulldog. The fridge and wall ovens are surrounded by white oak cabinets.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Design, Nicole Thomas, Thomas Interiors + Design/styling, Me&Mo, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener
While work life is busy, the couple still finds time to relax in the bungalow — indoors or out. “The double patio doors off the dining area create an indoor-outdoor effect,” says Jason. The deck is a fantastic spot for drinks.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Design, Nicole Thomas, Thomas Interiors + Design/styling, Me&Mo, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener
“We were after an eclectic mix,” says Sarah of the living room. Modern leather chairs are paired with a sofa that has ’70s-era cane detailing, while a circular coffee table ties the conversation area together. “To give the ceiling more layers, we put in shiplap and faux oak beams,” says Jason. Click for more of this 1,950-square-foot
bungalow.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Design, Nicole Thomas, Thomas Interiors + Design/styling, Me&Mo, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener
“I wanted the foyer to be layered and cosy,” says Sarah. The Toulon lamp tops the navy console.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Design, Nicole Thomas, Thomas Interiors + Design/styling, Me&Mo, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener
Jaclyn Peters’ Mid-century Modern Bungalow
Jaclyn Peters and her husband, Mark, bought their fixer-upper
bungalow in Steinbach, Man., in 2006. Jaclyn admired the ship-like shape of the angular 2,050-square-foot home. “It was like a time capsule that hadn’t been touched since 1971,” she says. The challenge, was to modernize a ’70s bungalow without erasing its heritage, so Jaclyn quietly referenced mid-century design — consistent threads that make it feel cohesive.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
The soothing neutral palette is inspired by a wedge-shaped, 50-year-old Manitoba stone fireplace Jaclyn describes as “the heart and soul of this house.” Because the stone is such a strong element, there are few patterns in the living room. The home has lots of natural light, so Jaclyn opted for minimal fixtures with a sleek ’70s look.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
It’s not surprising that, in 2020, the itch to renovate again — 14 years later — was irresistible. Tastes change, minds evolve, and the gap had allowed Jaclyn time to design a home that better suited their grown-up family. “We’re homebodies, so we really wanted a warm, cosy vibe with lots of soft, layered textures,” says the designer. “So we started all over again: new floors, cabinets, lighting, plumbing fixtures — only the layout stayed the same.”
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
Because the stone is such a strong element, there are few patterns in the living room. The home has lots of natural light, so Jaclyn opted for minimal fixtures with a sleek ’70s look.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
White oak herringbone-patterned floors evoke the era of kitten heels and MCM glamour while the kitchen’s dark tones, cocktail bar seating and matte black soapstone counters create a moody, unexpectedly sexy vibe.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
In the dining area, Jaclyn maximized the space by creating a luxurious leather-clad banquette and custom table. To emphasize the prow-like shape of the house, the original painted cedar exterior was replaced with stained cedar siding carried up onto the soffit.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
Whimsical wallpaper and framed art transform the multipurpose laundry room-office into a fun and functional space.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
The principal bedroom features custom bedside tables and a wraparound velvet and linen headboard.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
Cedar slats and white oak vanities are a warm contrast to the ensuite bathroom’s soapstone counters. Marble mosaic floor tiles echo the V-shape of the house.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Designer: Jaclyn Peters