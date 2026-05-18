Ask a Chef: Tanis Petrin Shares the Recipe for Melt-in-Your-Mouth Parker House Rolls

Elio Volpe’s pastry chef, Tanis Petrin, shares the recipe for melt-in-your-mouth Parker House Rolls.

Q: The last notable restaurant I went to in Vancouver was Elio Volpe. The Parker House Rolls were amazing. Can you get me the recipe? — EMILY, Vancouver

A: Contemporary osteria Elio Volpe takes pride in its breadmaking. Using the Japanese tangzhong technique, a roux is made with water, milk and flour, then it’s added to the dough for a fluffier texture. The rolls get a hit of sesame seeds and Maldon salt before baking, then they’re finished with a rich honey butter, making an ideal bite on the laid-back Italian menu. “They’re the perfect balance between sweet and savoury, with a subtle crunch,” says Tanis. “You can’t help but reach for just one more.”

Send your questions to [email protected]!