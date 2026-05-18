Recipe
May 18, 2026
Ask a Chef: Tanis Petrin Shares the Recipe for Melt-in-Your-Mouth Parker House Rolls
Elio Volpe’s pastry chef, Tanis Petrin, shares the recipe for melt-in-your-mouth Parker House Rolls.
Q: The last notable restaurant I went to in Vancouver was Elio Volpe. The Parker House Rolls were amazing. Can you get me the recipe? — EMILY, Vancouver
A: Contemporary osteria Elio Volpe takes pride in its breadmaking. Using the Japanese tangzhong technique, a roux is made with water, milk and flour, then it’s added to the dough for a fluffier texture. The rolls get a hit of sesame seeds and Maldon salt before baking, then they’re finished with a rich honey butter, making an ideal bite on the laid-back Italian menu. “They’re the perfect balance between sweet and savoury, with a subtle crunch,” says Tanis. “You can’t help but reach for just one more.”
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Directions
Yield: Makes 12 rolls
Make Tangzhong
- In small saucepan, combine water and milk. Slowly whisk in flour, until smooth.
- Cook on low heat, whisking constantly, until it reaches thick, pudding-like consistency. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
Make Honey Butter
- In small pot or microwave-safe bowl, melt all ingredients together. Set aside until ready to use.
Make Rolls
- In small pot, heat milk to 109°F, place in small bowl and sprinkle in yeast. Allow yeast to be hydrated for approximately 10 minutes.
- In stand mixer with dough hook attachment, add Tangzhong, egg, milk and yeast mixture. Add semolina flour, bread flour, garlic powder, sugar and milk powder. Mix on low speed for 1 to 5 minutes. Add salt.
- Mix again for roughly 20 minutes on speed 1, or until dough comes away from side of bowl and window pane test is successful. Add butter, and mix until evenly incorporated.
- Transfer to oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and proof for 30 to 60 minutes, until doubled in size.
- Line sheet pan with parchment paper. Punch down dough, portion into 12 pieces and shape into buns. Place buns on sheet pan and lightly cover with plastic wrap. Proof for approximately 60 minutes, or until doubled in size.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush buns with egg wash, and sprinkle with sesame seeds and Maldon salt. Bake for roughly 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven, and brush buns with melted Honey Butter while they’re still hot.
Hakan Burcuøglu