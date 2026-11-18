The countdown to the holidays has officially begun!

One of our favourite ways to celebrate the season is by filling our homes with handmade decorations. From wreaths and garlands to stylish and unique gift-wrapping ideas, click through for our best holiday crafts from the archives.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Crepe Paper Gift Wrap

One of the most underrated wrapping staples, crepe paper is flexible and affordable, and makes for a memorable gift. Cover your gift in one colour of crepe paper, then play with contrast. Cut additional strips in varying widths and shades, using pinking shears for zigzag edges or folding the paper accordion-style before snipping out diamond shapes (much like making paper snowflakes). Layer the patterned strips across your package, alternating horizontal and vertical placements, to create a richly textured design with a playful and bespoke vibe.

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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Painted Ornaments

Stripes are stepping into the spotlight this year — and the best part is, these baubles are a breeze to make. Give unfinished wood ornaments a quick sand and wipe down, if needed. Apply a coat of white primer, then paint the base colour, allowing it to fully set. Using fine brushes or paint pens, add your stripes — try slender pinstripes for a tailored effect or bold wide bands for a more modern statement. Once the ornaments are dry, seal your handiwork with a coat of Mod Podge or varnish. Suspended from velvet ribbons or silk cords, these decorations feel every bit as elegant on a tree as they do hanging from sculptural branches arranged in a vase – a sophisticated twist on a seasonal classic.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Hanukkah Tabletop with Dreidel Placecards

Transform traditional dreidels into chic placecard holders for your Hanukkah table setting. Secure each dreidel in a mitre box and carefully saw a slender slit about 1⁄4″ to 1⁄2″ deep across the top. Slip in a calligraphed placecard and you’ve created a beautiful detail that marries heritage with high design. On the table, deep sapphire floral linens set the stage while gold-trimmed plates and flatware catch the candlelight. Place a marbled-paper Star of David cracker on every plate for a stylish celebration.

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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Modern Wreath

Add a fresh twist to a classic green wreath with pastel ornaments and a generous double bow. Cover the wreath form with a base of moss, wrapping floral wire around the frame to secure. Next, create small bundles of cedar and boxwood sprigs, wiring each cluster tightly onto the frame. Angle some bundles along the curve of the form and others slightly outward to achieve fullness and depth. Cut a 10″ to 12″ length of floral wire and wrap it around the wreath form 4 times so everything is fully in place. Individually wire in the pastel and iridescent ornaments, spacing them evenly. A double bow tied at the base adds a fashion-forward finishing touch.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Pool Noodle Centerpiece

Who knew that a summer staple like a pool noodle could be the secret to a showstopping holiday centerpiece? Cut a pool noodle in half, and place the 2 pieces end to end, connecting them with cable zip ties to create a versatile base that’s sturdy enough for anchoring greenery yet pliable enough to nestle in candlesticks. Prepare your foliage — magnolia, holly and evergreens will work best — by trimming the stems and stripping the lower leaves. Insert branches in alternating layers until you’ve built a lush, full base. Then, layer in clusters of holly berries, fresh florals and slices of dried citrus. Light the candles and you’ve got a centerpiece that feels abundant and festive.

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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Festive Gift Boxes

With hard-to-wrap presents, skip the paper and reach for amped-up premade gift boxes instead. Ribbon is a natural decorating choice for gift boxes, but unexpected touches like a scattering of hot-glued pom-poms in pastel colours make it feel extra festive. Bottlebrush trees are charming when clustered in pairs or trios — they transform a box lid into a whimsical winter scene when paired with tiny wooden cars or houses. For the gift tag, jazz up a simple card with a colourful tassel, or use a pom-pom-trimmed clothespin to clip one on. Suddenly, your packaging is as much fun as the gift.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Star of David Cracker

Bring handmade magic to your Hanukkah celebrations with these charming crackers filled with confetti, chocolate coins and tiny dreidels.Print a Star of David stencil onto a letter- size sheet of paper. Cut it out, then tape the stencil to the back of a sheet of decorative cardstock. Trace and cut out the star. Repeat this step — you’ll need 2 stars for each cracker. With the pattern-side down, apply double-sided tape to the bottom edges of one star. Carefully place the second star on top and connect the stars together to create a pocket. Fill with crinkle-cut shredded paper, confetti and sweet surprises. Close the remaining seams and seal completely with double-sided tape. To open the cracker, simply tear along an edge or pierce the middle.

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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Gingerbread House Ornaments

Gingerbread-inspired decorating is having a sweet moment. Take this trend beyond the cookie plate with DIY ornaments. Begin by sketching the outline of your design on the back of a piece of brown faux leather. (Whether it’s a storybook Victorian with a peaked roof or a cosy alpine A-frame, use a ruler to keep the lines crisp.) Cut out the shape, flip the leather over to its smooth side and trace the silhouette with a white paint pen or felt-tipped marker. From there, draw the details to bring your gingerbread house to life: windows, doors, trim and roof tiles will pop against the brown background. Finish by punching a hole at the top and adding a simple hook or ribbon hanger.





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Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Design Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

Holiday Mantel

This season, let your mantel sparkle. Before hanging every last ornament, set aside a few of your most beautiful ones and give them pride of place on your fireplace mantel. Suspend glass baubles from wide silk or satin ribbons in rich hues, and secure them neatly with your choice of adhesive. Then, add drama with a mix of candlesticks in varying sizes and layer in decorative bowls or plates. A final flourish of fresh greenery tucked here and there ties the whole look together.

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Striped Tapers

Group these colourful candles on a table or mantel for a soft glow with graphic appeal. Apply painter’s tape to areas of the candle you want to mask. Using a paint brush, apply paint to the exposed areas. You’ll need to apply 3-4 coats for a solid finish. Allow the paint to dry completely. carefully remove d the tape (any smudges can be scraped off with a utility knife).

Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Rickrack Napkins

Personalize your napkins by adding rickrack to complement your tablescape. Fold the napkin in thirds, and cut the ribbon the exact length of the fabric. Glue rickrack ribbon onto the napkin about 1/2″ away from the edge and iron in place.

Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Fresh and Dried Flower Wreath

Using dried flowers as well as fresh means this wreath can last for weeks. This wreath also mixes up traditional colors in favour of pops of playful brights.

Get the directions and materials for this dried flower wreath.

Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Decoupage Cocktail Trail

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Create a custom tray to serve holiday cocktails using this clever decoupage technique that uses gift wrap.

Here are the directions for this decoupage tray.

Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Clay Tabletop Trees

This is a fun project for kids. These clay trees are graphic and modern alternatives to bottlebrush and serve as graphic centerpieces, or line them up on a mantel.

Here are the directions for this DIY clay tree.

Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Korean-style Fabric Wrapping

A gift wrapped with a bojagi (traditional Korean wrapping cloth) is a sustainable alternative to using paper.

Watch our video here to learn these easy steps!

Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Infused Ice Cubes

These simple ice cubes look festive on your drinks tray. Small berries such as currants, raspberries, cranberries and pomegranates, sprigs of rosemary or thyme and calendula flowers are colorful and luscious.

Learn how to make these infused icecubes here.

Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Fresh & Faux Wreath

Making your own wreath is easy and fun! This one includes fresh greenery and faux winter florals for a look that feels elegant yet moody.

Learn how to make our Fresh & Faux Wreath.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Colourful Paper Bag Stars

Bring some merry to your windows this holiday with a heavenly group of paper bag stars.

Learn how to make our Colourful Paper Bag Stars.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Felt Leaf Garland

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A felt garland — rather than the expected swag of greenery — feels fresh and new for the holidays.

Learn how to make our Felt Leaf Garland.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Holiday Card Tree & Hanukkah Candle Gift Bags

Finally — a good-looking place to display all those holiday cards! Place gift bags with candle cut outs beneath this tree’s towering branches to further glow up your festive decorating.

Learn how to make our Holiday Card Tree & Hanukkah Candle Gift Bags.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Marbled Holiday Crackers

Get the look of high-end Florentine marbled paper using shaving cream and acrylic paint.

Learn how to make our Marbled Holiday Crackers.

Photographer Cathie Ferguson

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Dip-Dyed Gift Wrap

It’s so easy to transform plain paper into artful gift wrap. Simply grab some rubber gloves and powder dye, and get dippin’!

Learn how to make our Dip-Dyed Gift Wrap.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Seasonal Centerpiece

Shine a light on your table this season with a festive centerpiece. Add a ring of pomegranates — a symbol of good luck and abundance — to the mix for an extra rich holiday look.

Learn how to make our Seasonal Centerpiece.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Ombré Wood Block Menorah

Wood blocks dipped in a tranquil shade of blue make a lovely menorah when placed en masse.

Learn how to make our Ombré Wood Block Menorah.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Salt Dough Ornaments

Decorated salt dough ornaments add a handmade yet haute touch to your holiday tree. In a bowl, combine flour and salt. In a separate bowl, mix together white acrylic paint and water. Pour half of the paint mixture into the dry mixture and mix until a dough ball begins to form. Add more if dough doesn’t come together. Knead for 30 seconds, then roll out and cut dough into desired shapes. Use a toothpick to make a hole at the top of the ornaments for hanging thread. Press star anise seed pods, Dresden trim or other decorations into the dough, then harden the ornaments on a tray for at least 24 hours.

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Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Wintry Lanterns

Glowy lanterns filled with miniature houses, bottle brush trees and snow (read: cotton batting) are sure to make the season bright.

Learn how to make our Wintry Lanterns.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Jennifer Koper & Kai Ethier





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Flower Tree Advent Calendar

Trade your traditional Christmas count-down calendar for a unique flower tree version. This pretty project doubles as a festive decoration for any tabletop.

Learn how to make our Flower Tree Advent Calendar.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Morgan Michener & Stacey Smithers





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Wrapping Paper Kirigami Bows

Don’t know what to do with all of your wrapping paper scraps? Turn them into kirigami bows — it’s an origami technique that involves cutting and folding paper.

Learn how to make our Wrapping Paper Kirigami Bows.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Kai Ethier & Jennifer Koper





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Elegant Gift Wrap

Turn ordinary presents into haute gifts by wrapping them in tissue or scraps of solid-colored fabric you have laying around the house.

Learn how to make our Elegant Gift Wrap.

Photographer Donna Griffith

Designer Lynda Reeves





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Custom Christmas Crackers

Christmas crackers add an element of fun to holiday tables, and you can personalize the contents. Use store-bought crackers and swap out the contents, or you make your own.

Photographer Donna Griffith

Designer Lynda Reeves





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Reusable Hanukkah Crackers

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Add a sense of richness to the holiday table with luxe velvet crackers.

Learn how to make them here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Paper Concertina Wreath

Create a fresh take on a classic holiday wreath with this clever paper craft.

Get the directions for the wreath here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Holiday Posy & Tassel and Bell Garland

Deck the halls with these easy-to-assemble embellishments.

See how to make them here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Holiday Paper Ornaments

These lightweight paper ornaments are perfect for displaying on a mantel, and you can customize the color to your holiday palette.

Get the instructions for paper ornaments here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Calendar Gift Wrap

Instead of buying new holiday paper, wrap your presents with images from your 2021 calendar.

See how to make this wrap here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Painted Wooden Ornaments

Create your own one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments by hand painting wooden ones from craft stores.

Get directions for the ornaments here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Waxed Pinecone Name Card Holders

Set your dining table with organic name card holders with pinecones gathered on a snowy winter walk.

Get the instructions here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Pinecone Swag

Add some subtle cheer with this fun craft that kids can help with.

The directions are here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Felt Napkin Holder

Dress up a holiday table with a whimsical felt napkin holder, in the shape of a Christmas tree.

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Get directions for this holder here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Nut Garland

Create a natural garland that can be used year after year.

Click here for instructions.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Treat Cones

Use cardstock, old calendars or wallpaper ends to make these festive treat swags and fill them with goodies.

Here is how to make them!

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Holiday Simmers

Capture the aroma of pure Christmas with this recipe.

Find all the ingredients here.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Emma Reddington and Jen Evans





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Creative Gift Wrap

This season, give presents that are just as thoughtfully wrapped as they are picked. Personalizing gifts is as simple as putting paint brush to paper or decorating gift wrap with cutouts of seasonal greenery.

Learn how to make our Creative Gift Wrap.

Photographer Angus Fergusson

Designer Jen Masseau





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Georgian-Inspired Mirror Wreath

Add festive charm to a mirror with a Georgian-inspired wreath overlay. It offers an old world look thats elegant enough to be hung anywhere, from the front hall to the dining room.

Learn how to make our Georgian-Inspired Mirror Wreath.

Photographer Kim Jeffery

Designer Lauren Petroff





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Dried Orange Ornaments

Deck the halls with dried orange slices this holiday season! In Graham Kechnie and Andraya Frith’s old stone house, the citrus fruit is used to make ornaments for their Douglas fir.

Learn how to make Dried Orange Ornaments.

Photographer Virginia Macdonald





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Dried Orange Garland

And in their master bedroom, a garland made from dried oranges decks out the fireplace.

Learn how to make a Dried Orange Garland.

Photographer Virginia Macdonald





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Natural Christmas Wreaths

Dress up windows (or doors) with a more natural, homemade wreath made from berries, pinecones and evergreen bough.

Learn how to make Natural Christmas Wreaths.

Photographer Virginia Macdonald





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Custom Christmas Crackers

Celebratory crackers are a must during the holidays! Play around with the different patterns to suit your home’s holiday palette.

Learn how to make Custom Christmas Crackers.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Joel Bray & Jennifer Koper





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Gilded Leaves

Instead of splurging on a centerpiece, make your own using faux-aged glass bottles, paired with spray-painted leaves and branches for a touch of metallic glam.

Learn how to make Gilded Leaves.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Meg Crossley





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Paper Gift Toppers

Skip the predictable bow in favor of intricate paper toppers, like this spiky star and 3-D paper ball.

Learn how to make Paper Gift Toppers.

Photographer Angus Fergusson

Designer Lynda Felton





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Paper Cone Party Favours

Everyone loves a party favors. Fill cones with candy and keep them on a tray by the front door to give to guests as they leave.

Learn how to make Paper Cone Party Favours.

Photographer Donna Griffith





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Christmas Card Garland

Instead of stowing Christmas cards away, show them off by clipping them to a clothespin.

Learn how to make our Christmas Card Garland.