Food
Fire up the Grill! 50 BBQ Recipes to Try This Summer
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on June 30, 2026
A Canadian summer wouldn’t be complete without
firing up the grill and enjoying a barbecued meal. Whether it’s a warm summer weeknight or big weekend cookout, we’re sharing our favourite BBQ recipes to keep the good times rolling. From delicious appetizers, refreshing sides and tender proteins, discover some of the best grilled dishes that have been featured in House & Home over the years.
Get grilling and enjoy the season!
Corn Bread
Cookbook author Matt Horn’s favourite fluffy and sweet corn bread. It’s a classic side that never goes out of style for summer barbecues!
Get the recipe for
Corn Bread.
Source: © 2022 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text © 2022 Matt Horn. Photography © 2022 Andrew Thomas Lee
Whole Sweet Potatoes with Pasilla Chili Oil and Cotija Cheese
When you bake sweet potatoes in foil and finish them on the grill, you’re left with a charred, veggie-forward dish. Crumbled cheese and chili oil are tasteful toppings.
Get the recipe for
Whole Sweet Potatoes with Pasilla Chili Oil and Cotija Cheese.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: Food styling by David Grenier/Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Sweet Tangy Lemon Ribs
Vibrant lemon cuts through the richness of pork to make a perfect bite. If you’re not a spice lover, these ribs are for you.
Get the recipe for
Sweet Tangy Lemon Ribs.
Source: Recipe from Cook It Wild by Chris Nuttall-Smith. ©2023 Chris Nuttall-Smith. Photography by Maya Visnyei and illustrations by Claire McCracken. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Baby Eggplant, Halloumi and Shishito Peppers
Eggplant stands up to the grill and takes on a gorgeous, smoky flavour. A green herb and tahini dressing is a refreshing touch.
Get the recipe for
Baby Eggplant, Halloumi and Shishito Peppers.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: Food styling by David Grenier/Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Reverse-seared Bone-in Rib Eye with Argentine-style Chimichurri
This rib eye is a showstopper on any table. Canadian grill master Lawrence La Pianta teaches us how to expertly cook a tasty protein.
Get the recipe for
Reverse-seared Bone-in Rib Eye with Argentine-style Chimichurri.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: Food styling by David Grenier
Lemon-pepper Shrimp Rolls
Perfect for those hot summer days when you want something easy, Andrea Buckett’s shrimp rolls are prepared with under 10 ingredients and hardly any cooking is required. Try grilling the buns for extra flavour.
Get the recipe for
Lemon-pepper Shrimp Rolls.
Source: Recipe excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Photographs by Betty Shin Binon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Pomegranate-glazed Miami-cut Short Ribs
Thick and chewy in the best way, these glazed short ribs are dressed up with pomegranate seeds, scallion and sesame seeds. Chef Cory Vitiello’s recipes are always impressive.
Get the recipe for
Pomegranate-glazed Miami-cut Short Ribs.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: Food styling by David Grenier/Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Carne Asada Flank Steak with Street Corn Salsa
According to “Queen of the Grill” Paula Stachyra, sweet corn combined with spicy jalapeño and zesty lime complement the bold flavour of marinated flank steak.
Get the recipe for
Carne Asada Flank Steak with Street Corn Salsa.
Source: Reprinted with permission from The Big Book of Barbecue on Your Pellet Grill by Paula Stachyra. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Paula Stachyra
Bacon-wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Who doesn’t like a jalapeño popper? These ones are filled with cream cheese and cheddar to cool things down.
Get the recipe for
Bacon-wrapped Jalapeño Poppers.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: Food styling by David Grenier
All-American Smash Burger
Use a griddle overtop (
click here) of your barbecue’s open flame for a smokey and perfectly crispy burger the whole family will enjoy. Brioche or potato buns are best for that classic taste.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: Kristen Eppich, House & Home July 2018
Salt & Pepper Flank Steak + Tomato Shallot Kimchi
Elevate your weeknight meals with this quick and zesty flank steak dish. Pro tip: to perfect this medium-rare recipe, grill each side on high heat for no more than five minutes.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Louisa Nicolaou
Source: Devin Connell, House & Home March 2022
Creamy Polenta With Roasted Corn
Barbecue-roasted corn is an undeniable summer staple, and this recipe pairs the taste with creamy polenta and sweet Italian mascarpone.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: Chris Nuttall-Smith, House & Home June 2020
The Perfect BBQ Chicken Wings
While this recipe calls for the use of a cast iron skillet, the grill-safe cookware can be placed overtop of your barbecue for an even smokier result.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Jerrelle Guy
Source: Rodney Scott, House & Home July/August 2021
Charred Zucchini
This recipe is inspired by kousa b’laban, a Levantine dish of stuffed baby zucchini cooked in yogurt. Grill your fresh veggies on the barbecue to amp up the toasty flavor that pairs oh so well with warm yogurt sauce.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Appetite by Random House®
Source: Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad, House & Home March 2022
Honey Butter Fish
Barbecue master Rodney Scott came up with this grilled fish recipe that combines the flavors of barbecue smoke, the yin and yang of a salty rib rub and sweet honey butter.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Jerrelle Guy
Source: Rodney Scott, House & Home July/August 2021
Tomato, Bacon and Blue Cheese Pan Pizza
This deep dish pizza cooks quickly in a high-temperature barbecue and forms a slightly crunchy bottom without compromising the moist and creamy cheese atop.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Camilla Wynne
Source: Camilla Wynne, House & Home January/February 2022
Grind-Your-Own-Beef Burgers
Layered with sharp cheddar, balsamic onions and shredded iceberg; this all-beef burger is as satisfying to build as it is to enjoy.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Ryan Szulc
Source: Eric Vellend, House & Home July 2013
Slow-Roasted Tomatoes With Hot Honey
“The last time I was in New York, I met Eden Grinshpan from
Top Chef Canada for dinner at her local: a knockout Italian spot called Misi,” says Top Chef Canada judge Chris Nuttall-Smith. “Afterward, I couldn’t get these sweet, super-concentrated, honey- and chili-kissed tomatoes out of my mind.”
Get the recipe for
Slow-Roasted Tomatoes With Hot Honey.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home June 2020
Designer: Produced by Eshun Mott
Crispy Grilled Lamb With Tart Fruit Relish
“Butterflied leg of lamb is maybe the most underrated grilling meat there is,” says
Top Chef Canada judge Chris Nuttall-Smith. “It takes marinades beautifully, develops crunchy, tasty and charry bits and, because it never comes uniformly thick, you get a great range of doneness for your guests to choose from. This version is a riff on a Lynn Crawford recipe, and it’s barbecue party solid gold.”
Get the recipe for
Crispy Grilled Lamb With Tart Fruit Relish.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home June 2020
Designer: Produced by Eshun Mott
Charred Cauliflower & Shishito Peppers
With a little aluminum foil, this charred cauliflower and shishito pepper recipe can be brought to the next level. Place it on your grill for a quick and extra smokey finish.
Get the full recipe
here.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: Abbey Sharp, House & Home February 2020
Grilled Chicken Satay Skewers
“This famous Thai appetizer is very light and goes perfectly with a peanut sauce dip,” says Toronto chef and cookbook author
Nuit Regular. “In Thailand, we also pair this with a pickled relish that cleanses the palate between each bite.”
Get the recipe for
Grilled Chicken Satay Skewers.
Source: Excerpted from Kiin by Nuit Regular. ©2020 by Nuit Regular. Photography ©2020 by Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Planked Wild Salmon With Nectarines, Thyme, Honey, Almonds & Ricotta
All you need is five minutes with Vancouver chef Ned Bell to share his enthusiasm for Canadian seafood. These days, the former Four Seasons chef is just as busy cooking in the kitchen as he is advocating for sustainable seafood with Ocean Wise and the Vancouver Aquarium. As a B.C. native, Ned is particularly passionate about wild salmon, pointing out that we’re the only place on the planet to have five species of it (chinook, chum, coho, pink and sockeye).
Get the recipe for
Planked Wild Salmon With Nectarines, Thyme, Honey, Almonds & Ricotta.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home July 2017
Indian-Spiced Ribs With Mango Barbecue Sauce
The rich and spicy marinade for these ribs infuses the meat with flavor while the yogurt helps tenderize it. Finishing the ribs on the grill with a mango chutney sauce adds the irresistible sweet and sticky element.
Get the recipe for
Indian-Spiced Ribs With Mango Barbecue Sauce.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home July 2018
Designer: Produced by Joel Bray
Surf & Turf Flank Skewers
Cubing the flank steak exposes more surface area to the marinade, which helps thicker pieces get juicy and tender.
Get the recipe for
Surf & Turf Flank Skewers.
Photographer: Ryan Szulc
Source: House and Home June 2015
Designer: Produced by Stacey Smithers, Food styling by Sasha Seymour
Asparagus Grabiche Taco
Grabiche is similar to mayonnaise, but made with hard-boiled eggs instead of raw and big-flavored ingredients like capers, gherkins and tarragon, drizzled over grilled asparagus. Add lots of fresh herbs. Dill is a great option if you prefer it to tarragon.
Get the recipe for
Asparagus Grabiche Taco.
Photographer: Michael Graydon & Nikole Herriott
Source: House & Home June 2016
Designer: Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Dutch Baby With Grilled Fruit & Vanilla Sugar
“The recipe is from
Top Chef Canada winner Nicole Gomes, and it’s one of the most impressive uses of a grill I’ve ever seen,” says Top Chef Canada judge Chris Nuttall-Smith. “This recipe is in heavy rotation at my house now.”
Get the recipe for
Dutch Baby With Grilled Fruit & Vanilla Sugar.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home June 2020
Designer: Produced by Eshun Mott
Mushroom Veggie Burgers
Packed with porcinis, creminis and black beans, these DIY veggie burgers are chewy, savory and deeply satisfying. These burgers are too delicate to cook directly on the grill, so pan-fry them on top of the BBQ for a crunchy brown crust.
Get the recipe for
Mushroom Veggie Burgers.
Photographer: Ryan Szulc
Source: House & Home July 2013
Designer: Food styling by Christopher St. Onge, Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Grilled Romaine With Fried Capers, Radishes & Creamy Vinaigrette
“This is a nod to Caesar salad, but it’s way more decadent and delicious, and a knife and fork is required,” says food personality
Trish Magwood. “Feel free to rough chop for ease of eating after you wow and dazzle with your presentation.”
Get the recipe for
Grilled Romaine With Fried Capers, Radishes & Creamy Vinaigrette.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home October 2020
Seafood Paella
A very special one-pan meal. Try to get the rice to crisp a little on the bottom for the coveted “socarrat.”
Get the recipe for
Seafood Paella.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home July 2019
Designer: Produced by Morgan Michener
Cauliflower Steak Provençal
Cauliflower steaks deserve the credit they’re getting these days. On the grill, the edges caramelize and the center becomes meaty and tender. Adding a punchy sauce makes them decadent and satisfying.
Get the recipe for
Cauliflower Steak Provençal.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home July 2018
Designer: Produced by Joel Bray
Spatchcocked Chicken With Dijon Mustard & Herbs
“This is basically grilled chicken gone to finishing school: it’s hugely flavorful (the sumac adds a smoky citrus element), easy to make (really!) and it comes off the barbecue looking like a million bucks,” says
Top Chef Canada judge Chris Nuttall-Smith. “Good luck stopping your friends from stealing pieces off the cutting board!”
Get the recipe for
Spatchcocked Chicken With Dijon Mustard & Herbs.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home June 2020
Designer: Produced by Eshun Mott
Grilled Zucchini With Fennel Fronds & Toasted Hazelnuts
“This is a really good recipe to serve family-style at a barbecue because it can sit out and only gets better the longer it marinates,” says Brooklyn artist-turned-blogger
Julia Sherman. “Using a charcoal grill will give it a nice smoky taste.”
Get this recipe for
Grilled Zucchini With Fennel Fronds & Toasted Hazelnuts.
Photographer: Michael de Pasquale and Martin Maffini/Living Inside
Source: House & Home May 2017
Asian Salmon Burgers
Wrapped in warm naan, a succulent salmon patty is stacked with silky avocado, pickled carrots and peppery cress. If you grill fish burgers over charcoal, add applewood chips to the coals for extra flavor.
Get the recipe for
Asian Salmon Burgers.
Photographer: Ryan Szulc
Source: House & Home July 2013
Designer: Food styling by Christopher St. Onge, Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Flank Steak With Bean Sprouts & Kimchi-Miso Dressing
“The kimchi-miso dressing is spicy and salty (described by a friend as tasting like Asian Doritos, in a good way),” says Julia. “It would make a great dip for cucumbers, carrots or celery.”
Get the recipe for
Flank Steak With Bean Sprouts & Kimchi-Miso Dressing.
Photographer: Michael de Pasquale & Martin Maffini/Living Inside
Source: House & Home May 2017
Chicken Burgers With
Green Goddess Guacamole
Perfumed with tarragon and tangy with buttermilk, creamy guac plays the perfect foil to the Dijon-spiked patty.
Get the recipe for
Chicken Burgers With
Green Goddess Guacamole.
Photographer: Yvonne Duivenvoorden
Source: House & Home June 2014
Designer: Prop styling by Morgan Michener, Food styling by Ashley Denton
Cheesy Korean Lobster Tails
This incredible Korean street food specialty, grilled cheesy lobster tails. They come together in a snap: serve two as a main or one as an appetizer.
Get the recipe for
Cheesy Korean Lobster Tails
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home July 2018
Designer: Produced by Joel Bray
Panzanella-ish
Fans of the classic Italian bread and tomato salad will love this fresh update with sweet watermelon and a rich vinaigrette.
Get the recipe for
Panzanella-ish.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home August 2019
Designer: Prop styling by Catherine Doherty
Smoky Stir-Fried Vegetable Chow Mein & Korean-Glazed Chicken Wings
Yes, you can make chow mein on the barbecue! Serve it beside the chicken wings for an Asian feast. The perfect marriage of sticky sauce and crispy skin, these wings have a delicious gochujang glaze and great smoky flavor.
Get the recipe for
Smoky Stir-Fried Vegetable Chow Mein & Korean-Glazed Chicken Wings.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home July 2019
Designer: Produced by Morgan Michener
Grilled Artichokes, Peas & Stracciatella
This dish is a perfect summer plate: sweet, milky cheese against the fresh green of mint and peas.
Get the recipe for
Grilled Artichokes, Peas & Stracciatella.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home June 2019
Designer: Food styling by Eshun Mott, Prop styling by Emma Reddington
Hot Potato Salad With Cipollini Onions & Dill
We tend to avoid cooking small vegetables on the barbecue because they can fall through the grates. But the flavor grilling imparts — smoke and sweetness, with a touch of char — is totally worth it. Invest in a grilling wok or basket or devote a cast-iron skillet to barbecue-only use so you can make this delicious hot potato salad.
Get the recipe for
Hot Potato Salad With Cipollini Onions & Dill.
Photographer: Angus Fergusson
Source: House & Home June 2017
Designer: Prop styling by Lynda Fenton
Grilled Moroccan Lamb With Honey Yogurt & Za’atar Bread
“We were in Morocco this year, and those flavors were new to me, so I started playing around at home,” says Toronto restauranteur Colin Tooke. “It’s perfect for a summer barbecue. Most of the ingredients are easy to find, and it’s foolproof to make. You can switch to pork if you’re not a big lamb fan, but it’s not super ‘lamby,’ so it’s good for everyone.”
Get the recipe for
Grilled Moroccan Lamb With Honey Yogurt & Za’atar Bread.
Photographer: Michael Graydon & Nikole Herriott
Source: House & Home August 2016
Designer: Prop styling by Stacey Smithers & Lauren Petroff, Food styling by Kristen Eppich
Spicy Spatchcock Chicken
Indirect heat is ideal for any meat that needs a slower cooking time to reach the proper internal temperature. The benefit of this method is that you’ll get a lovely crust on your meat but a tender and juicy interior, as done with this chicken. The best way to arrange a barbecue for cooking with indirect heat is to set two burners to medium and turn off one. Cook your food over the unlit burner, according to recipe directions, until the proper internal temperature is reached. Indirect heat is perfect for pork, beef roasts or whole chickens.
Get the recipe for
Spicy Spatchcock Chicken.
Photographer: Angus Fergusson
Source: House & Home June 2017
Designer: Prop styling by Lynda Fenton
Reverse-Seared Sirloin
“The secret to perfect steak is a slow cooker,” says chef and restauranteur Fred Morin. “Throw in the meat with butter and Worcestershire sauce, and slow-cook it until the steak is just right. After that, you just barbecue it on a very hot grill for a few minutes to get that nice crust. It’s life-changing.”
Get the recipe for
Reverse-Seared Sirloin.
Photographer: Angus McRitchie
Source: House & Home August 2017
Designer: Produced by Kristen Eppich, Prop styling by Valérie Morisset
Oyster & Clam BBQ
“In France, they take a hoop from a wine barrel, put chicken wire over it to make a grilling basket for shellfish and put it right on the charcoal,” says Fred. “I don’t care if we’re not from France or someplace by the sea, we’re going to live like that for the evening, you know?”
Get the recipe for
Oyster & Clam BBQ.
Photographer: Angus McRitchie
Source: House & Home August 2017
Designer: Produced by Kristen Eppich, Prop styling by Valérie Morisset
Quick Charred Cabbage Salad
“This is so easy,” says Fred. “Just char chunks of cabbage, and when they’re piping hot, you throw them in the dressing. I love that it tastes exactly like egg rolls.”
Get the recipe for
Quick Charred Cabbage Salad.
Photographer: Angus McRitchie
Source: House & Home August 2017
Designer: Produced by Kristen Eppich, Prop styling by Valérie Morisset
Pan-Seared Steak With Bagna Cauda
Juicy steak with a fabulous crust, cooked in a cast-iron pan. Plus, this savory Italian dip works with vegetables or meat, making it ideal for entertaining.
Get the recipe for
Pan-Seared Steak with Bagna Cauda.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home July 2019
Designer: Produced by Morgan Michener
Grilled Branzino With Tarragon Gremolata Aioli
It’s simple: The hotter the grate, the less likely it is that food will stick. Preheat gas grills for a minimum of 10 minutes. For charcoal grills, coals need to be white hot — about 20 minutes of preheating. Having this level of heat means you can even cook foods with the most delicate exteriors, like whole fish, right on the grill. If you are cooking fish, brining it will help strengthen it before it hits the heat.
Get the recipe for
Grilled Branzino With Tarragon Gremolata Aioli.
Photographer: Angus Fergusson
Source: House & Home June 2017
Designer: Prop styling by Lynda Fenton
Fish Tostadas With Sweet Pea Purée & Radishes
Tostadas are a great way to use up stale tortillas – so if you have some left over, fry them up! Can’t find halibut? Ask your fishmonger for a firm fish that holds up to grilling!
Get the recipe for
Fish Tostadas With Sweet Pea Purée & Radishes.
Photographer: Michael Graydon & Nikole Herriott
Source: House & Home June 2016
Designer: Prop styling by Stacey Smithers
Coffee Salt–Rubbed Porterhouse Steak
Direct-heat grilling means cooking on the grates directly over the flame. The most common type of grilling, it’s used for fast-cooking cuts of meat that require a well-seared exterior, like this steak. This method is prone to flare-ups, so when you’re cooking marinated items, shake off excess liquid before placing them on the grill. For a seared exterior and a rare interior on very thin cuts, leave the lid open to prevent overcooking. Direct heat is ideal for chicken breasts, steak and, yes, burgers.
Get the recipe for
Coffee Salt–Rubbed Porterhouse Steak.
Photographer: Angus Fergusson
Source: House & Home June 2017
Designer: Props styling by Lynda Fenton
Grilled Lamb Kebabs With Mint Raita
A blend of spices gives these bites complex flavor.
Get the recipe for
Grilled Lamb Kebabs With Mint Raita.
Photographer: Colin Way
Source: House & Home April 2019
Designer: Produced by Emma Reddington & Eshun Mott